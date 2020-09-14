 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Pandemic-inspired home improvement projects are on the rise in America. With helpful pic of what a "home improvement" project might look like   (npr.org) divider line
48
    More: Obvious, Home improvement, Garage, Home, Simply Mortified, Wood, BS 2000, family's home, home improvement  
•       •       •

1381 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like something you'd build for pet ducks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark collectively projected this was going to happen 6 months ago.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: That looks like something you'd build for pet ducks.


SHE'S NOT A WITCH!!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finished up a complete remodel of my upstairs back in February. I have no intention of doing any more remodeling any time in the future.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yard work has been a feature to this whole situation.  It needs to be done. There is always plenty of it. It's free or relatively inexpensive and looks great.  I can turn my brain off and pull weeds.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking about an addition to the sex dungeon.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one hideous "water feature."  That's nothing more than a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made me think of this classic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when these become more prevalent:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: That is one hideous "water feature."  That's nothing more than a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it.


Counter-point: adult-sized kiddie pool with a mosquito net is still kind of great.

Not sure I'd really call it a "home-improvement", especially since it's not a permanent thing, but if I had a friend with that in the backyard, I'd be hard-pressed not to enjoy it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife likes HGTV and one of the things that annoys me is that they say "We paid $500,000 for the house and spent $100,000 on renovations, so now the house is worth $750,000."

No, it is not.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and daughter are redecorating one upstairs bathroom. Gonna be a paint job, bit it's more involved because they pulled off the old wallpaper, so they have to re-mud the sheetrock, sand, etc.

She also wants to redo the other bathroom, probably including replacing the cabinet and sink. And repaint a couple of the bedrooms.

My contribution to improvement was we finally ditched the copper DSL for cable internet, and I set up a mesh router network. Next step is to dump AT&T for Ooma for the landline.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My wife likes HGTV and one of the things that annoys me is that they say "We paid $500,000 for the house and spent $100,000 on renovations, so now the house is worth $750,000."

No, it is not.


Have i got a deal for you!!

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely guilty of this. Fixed a kitchen ceiling that I thought would just be removing peeling popcorn paint and turned into a ton of drywall patching, repainted steps and trim outside, pulled the wallpaper off my bathroom walls and did a textured skim coat, refinished my tub and tile surround, scraped and repainted my old built in ice box so I can use it as a fermentation closet/liquor cabinet, and put tons of shelving in my basement so I had room to put in a shuffleboard table and some furniture + an old TV down there for the kids to play my old collection of Jakks plug in games. I also have a dishwasher sitting in my garage that we were gifted from my wife's grandpa (found new with some cosmetic damage at a restore), but that will mean tearing out and replacing my old ass warped kitchen counter and lower cabinets, and if I'm going to do that I kind of want to redo the flooring and tile surround at the same time, so it will probably wait till spring.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a small revamp of my kitchen.  New flooring, lights, stove, microwave, and a couple custom-made narrow cabinets.  Did everything but the floor myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Today is about 60 days since contractor started ripping up my downstairs. Water damage. Over 800 square feet of tile had to also come up. Previous owner put the tile down on top of the OSB. It was cracking everywhere.  Contractor fixed my walls and rotting boards.

I have put down durock in half if the downstairs and about 1/3rd of the tile. Half because 2 owners ago put an addition on here, but somehow the floor in the newer part is a 1/4" lower than the original.

Ill probably be done by christmas.

Yay 🤨
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My wife likes HGTV and one of the things that annoys me is that they say "We paid $500,000 for the house and spent $100,000 on renovations, so now the house is worth $750,000."

No, it is not.


Sometimes it is. My neighbours bought their house for $650k, they rented it out for 2 years and spent about $50k on renos before they moved in, they did all the work themselves, and now the house is worth $800k +/-. It's a combination of house prices going up, no labour costs for the reno and selling it to people who do not want to live through a reno.

/the average house price in my area is now about $750k, so the increase was due mostly to market forces not the reno.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good luck finding building supplies right now. My neighbour wanted a few 4 x 4" - 8ft posts but all the lumber stores are out of them
- and this is Ontario Canuckistan (the Wall Street of wood).
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

peterquince: sprgrss: That is one hideous "water feature."  That's nothing more than a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it.

Counter-point: adult-sized kiddie pool with a mosquito net is still kind of great.

Not sure I'd really call it a "home-improvement", especially since it's not a permanent thing, but if I had a friend with that in the backyard, I'd be hard-pressed not to enjoy it.


Yeah, my response was "exactly, what's so bad about a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it?"
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have been thinking about maybe possibly painting the wood trim on the outside of the house. But it's mid-September now so there's a good chance I may be forced to wait until next year.

I know, CSB, right?
 
productivity_zero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many people are actaully getting permits for work where required, and are we going to be seeing a whooooole lot of electrical fires this winter?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Yeah, my response was "exactly, what's so bad about a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it?"


Oh nothing, if you live in a trailer park
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sprgrss: halifaxdatageek: Yeah, my response was "exactly, what's so bad about a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it?"

Oh nothing, if you live in a trailer park


To me it seems like a great solution to "I want to be in a pool, but also don't want mosquitos".
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It has been hotter than a gnat's ass around here so most of my projects have been indoors.  I'm about to start on a nice green house, however.

Oh, and I have the better version of that miter saw in TFA.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

productivity_zero: How many people are actaully getting permits for work where required, and are we going to be seeing a whooooole lot of electrical fires this winter?


I always scoffed at that crap because following code, even as an amateur, isn't that difficult. And then I bought a house where the owner tried to do a few things himself and he was an idiot. It's not hard to just buy the right things and some tools when you're at the hardware store. Instead he had like ten runs crammed into one junction box. Thirteen outlets and a light... on one circuit. Shiat like that. Had to have an electrician in before I sold the place.
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

peterquince: sprgrss: That is one hideous "water feature."  That's nothing more than a kiddie pool with a mosquito net around it.

Counter-point: adult-sized kiddie pool with a mosquito net is still kind of great.

Not sure I'd really call it a "home-improvement", especially since it's not a permanent thing, but if I had a friend with that in the backyard, I'd be hard-pressed not to enjoy it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Antimatter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We did all our stuff outdoors, expanding the garden and working toward having the backyard fence installed.
 
productivity_zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: even as an amateur, isn't that difficult.


See, that's the problem.  Dropping a kiddie pool in your backyard with some stone around it is one thing.  Rewiring, plumbing, etc. really needs to be done by a professional, even if you don't get the permits.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: I did a small revamp of my kitchen.  New flooring, lights, stove, microwave, and a couple custom-made narrow cabinets.  Did everything but the floor myself.

[Fark user image image 600x800]


Nice job on the skinny assed cabinets
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm thinking about an addition to the sex dungeon.


Same here. I've had the dungeon for quite a while. It would be nice to add some sex to it. I just need a victi....I mean volunteer. But I can't ever get anyone to visit.

Say, you seem to know about these things.  You want to come over and, uh....give me a hand with it.  I'll even provide drinks.

/do you know what roofies taste like? No reason, just curious.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Good luck finding building supplies right now. My neighbour wanted a few 4 x 4" - 8ft posts but all the lumber stores are out of them
- and this is Ontario Canuckistan (the Wall Street of wood).


this happened to me. I needed like 10 pressure treated 2x4s. 2 sitting on the floor were cracked at the store. lumber yard didnt even have any listed on their site which made made sense after the trip to the box stores

I ended up using some framing lumber. it was just for some cord wood racks.

I NEED to get a new front door and a custom window and finding the time to get to the store is becoming a challenge.

most install companies have a minimum window buy needed before they will even think about doing the work
 
mattgsx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

productivity_zero: How many people are actaully getting permits for work where required, and are we going to be seeing a whooooole lot of electrical fires this winter?


Anything more complicated than replacing a fixture is a contractor call for me. Our house is over 100 years old and the previous owner did a lot of work on the cheap, so I've learned quickly no job is as easy as it looks.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will say Menards has impressed me these past 6ths or so. Usually their '11% Sale' rebate goes on for a month, then goes away for 3.  It hasn't stopped. I make supply runs usually partially funded by an earlier rebate.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm literally waiting for the first of 3 fence installers to show up for an estimate today.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm part of this....

Working from home, and being on calls where I need to listen but not read anything, I did a lot more lawn work and landscaping than I ever have done in the past. Overall, the place looks great, and the yard has been a place I actually wanted to spend time

I also have a 12x12 shed that has served as my woodworking shop (double doors means I can move things outside to extend the useful space significantly - but it wasn't really realistic to heat in deep winter, and was well over 50C by mid afternoon in summer. I had it spray foamed last week, and ordered real windows that have actual R value. I'm using it as a home office now, although I haven't finished the inside walls and ceilings yet. I will.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: Made me think of this classic:

[Fark user image 850x561]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jugglerdude
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've put up a new privacy fence, repainted the outside of my house and installed new sod in my backyard this summer.  Normally I play pool for three hours a night.  It's amazing what being stuck at home can do for your motivation.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: jtown: Made me think of this classic:

[Fark user image 850x561]

[Fark user image 640x480]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This has been near constant in my house. See one thing that "needed" to be done but morphed into more.

Latest was trying to find a desk since high school senior in home at least for the start of the year and I got tired of working from kitchen table.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Refurbished slate top of old high school science lab table. School was throwing them away. Scraped 3lbs of gum off of the bottom. Washed the top well and oiled it well with boiled linseed oil. Built oak support for top. Left the scratched in names, smiley faces, pentagrams, and various obscene phrases. Have two more tops, might use them for planting tables for greenhouse that wife is campaigning for.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not a pond that's a farking embarrassment
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guilty. Finished up a room I was building in the basement, which is now my WFH office & work area.  Got it done (while WFH) before the big lockdown hit, as I had started WFH at the beginning of March, and all I needed to finish was hooking up the electric and adding a suspended ceiling with LED troffer lighting.

Came out great, WFH is now much more pleasant. Plus the other half of the room is "work on personal projects" space.
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vansthing: This has been near constant in my house. See one thing that "needed" to be done but morphed into more.

Latest was trying to find a desk since high school senior in home at least for the start of the year and I got tired of working from kitchen table.
[Fark user image 425x566]
Refurbished slate top of old high school science lab table. School was throwing them away. Scraped 3lbs of gum off of the bottom. Washed the top well and oiled it well with boiled linseed oil. Built oak support for top. Left the scratched in names, smiley faces, pentagrams, and various obscene phrases. Have two more tops, might use them for planting tables for greenhouse that wife is campaigning for.


Plan on sharing that with the rest of us?
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yep, finally put in that vegetable garden I'd been dreaming of and have been reclaiming the yard one weed and branch at a time. This winter will bring the in-house improvements.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Today is about 60 days since contractor started ripping up my downstairs. Water damage. Over 800 square feet of tile had to also come up. Previous owner put the tile down on top of the OSB. It was cracking everywhere.  Contractor fixed my walls and rotting boards.

I have put down durock in half if the downstairs and about 1/3rd of the tile. Half because 2 owners ago put an addition on here, but somehow the floor in the newer part is a 1/4" lower than the original.

Ill probably be done by christmas.

Yay 🤨


We had a water pipe burst in the kitchen on New Years Eve which required subfloor replacement of the entire kitchen/laundry room/bathroom, and lower kitchen cabinet replacement. Since insurance was covering the bulk of the cost we went with full kitchen remodel. They were finally finished on 8/15. OOF.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Petey4335: Today is about 60 days since contractor started ripping up my downstairs. Water damage. Over 800 square feet of tile had to also come up. Previous owner put the tile down on top of the OSB. It was cracking everywhere.  Contractor fixed my walls and rotting boards.

I have put down durock in half if the downstairs and about 1/3rd of the tile. Half because 2 owners ago put an addition on here, but somehow the floor in the newer part is a 1/4" lower than the original.

Ill probably be done by christmas.

Yay 🤨

We had a water pipe burst in the kitchen on New Years Eve which required subfloor replacement of the entire kitchen/laundry room/bathroom, and lower kitchen cabinet replacement. Since insurance was covering the bulk of the cost we went with full kitchen remodel. They were finally finished on 8/15. OOF.


Rotted wood siding. Not covered by insurance 😠 We also had to spring for new siding.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.