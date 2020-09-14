 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Chinese decide to rip-off one of our fighters. Yes, they went with *that* one   (foxnews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
The only things of any value on the F-35 are the sensors and the software.
 
Ambivalence
1 hour ago  
Shoulda gone with the A10.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  
Will their one fly in the rain?
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Will their one fly in the rain?


It will ONLY fly in the rain.
 
jtown
1 hour ago  
Ha!  They fell for it!
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.


Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?
 
AngryDragon
1 hour ago  
We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?
 
runwiz
1 hour ago  
"Imitation is the sincerest from of flattery."
 
hissatsu
1 hour ago  
If they want the best hangar queen money can buy, they should be encouraged to blow as much money possible on it.
 
jjorsett
1 hour ago  
Rocky?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
LOL, suckers.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
Let me ask you something...

When you spread production over 35 f*cking states in order to rope in as many Congressfarkers as possible, are you also increasing the risk of security leaks by 35 f*cking times?

We are incredibly stupid/greedy people.
 
houstondragon
1 hour ago  

jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?


You mean the support plane they constantly want to kill but realize they're farked if they do?

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2​0​20/06/12/lawmakers-move-once-again-res​cue-10-warthog-retirement.html
 
Mega Steve
1 hour ago  
Will they still burn $100 bills for fuel or are they retooled to use Yuans?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
1 hour ago  

jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?


Having the A-10 on station is a massive force multiplier! 
You can't move troops, you cannot move any vehicles... if someone has eyes on you, you are easy pray.

Air Power is the reason the US and Britain are getting rid of their tanks.
Well, that and the fact a kid with an RPG can stop a multi-million dollar tank.
 
Ambivalence
1 hour ago  

jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?


They have a lot of territory with their own goatherds.
 
Deathfrogg
1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?


You should join the Army and show all those wimps in the Pentagon how it's supposed to be done.
 
Laobaojun
1 hour ago  

jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?


Or, ya kno... someone with tanks.  Because the A-10 is sort of okay at blowing up tanks.

Deadly Tank Killer in Action: A-10 30mm GAU-8 Gatling Gun & CBU-105 Cluster Bombs Destroy Tanks
Youtube g8CvqnUw7mM
 
uttertosh
1 hour ago  
No Guile?!? I mean, I *completely* understand not copying Ken, cos he's basically a 2nd rate Ryu who uppercuts whilst doing flaming shots , but ignoring Guile is just sillychops material!!

/S. M. F*KN. H.
 
Joe Stapler
1 hour ago  
Our Coca-Cola supplies are now in danger like never before.
 
winedrinkingman
1 hour ago  
The Chinese version probably does not have expensive triangle shaped oxygen tanks that do not work, or require millions of lines of buggy codes to make the cannon fire or to have the landing gear go up and down.

We probably did all the expensive testing and made all the idiotic mistakes, so they may actaully be getting a version that works much better for a fraction of the cost.
 
AngryDragon
1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?

You should join the Army and show all those wimps in the Pentagon how it's supposed to be done.


I meant on trade and IP rights.  Why do you think China is angling for a Biden presidency?  Interesting that you jumped to warfare though.

And I served my time.  In two different branches.
 
Laobaojun
1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?

Having the A-10 on station is a massive force multiplier! 
You can't move troops, you cannot move any vehicles... if someone has eyes on you, you are easy pray.

Air Power is the reason the US and Britain are getting rid of their tanks.
Well, that and the fact a kid with an RPG can stop a multi-million dollar tank.


The Brits are very open that they are getting rid of tanks because tanks are expensive to maintain.
Not because they are vulnerable, not because they won't be needed, because they don't want to pay for them.

Needless to say, British officers are split between a willingness to speak truth to power, and a desire for promotion when it comes to speaking out on the subject.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

houstondragon: jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?

You mean the support plane they constantly want to kill but realize they're farked if they do?

https://www.military.com/daily-news/20​20/06/12/lawmakers-move-once-again-res​cue-10-warthog-retirement.html


Oh, don't get me wrong - WE need the A-10 badly, and should keep it.
There are lotsa wars with goatherds in OUR bright future.
I was talking about the Chinese. Don't really know if they have a lot of goatherd fighting lined up or not.
Certainly if they are going to become a military presence in N. Africa they'll be needing to blast some goatherds, so -- we'll see.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
i thought that said fingers. why would a chinese person rip off my fingers?
 
DON.MAC
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The only things of any value on the F-35 are the sensors and the software grift.


I think you misspelled grift there.
 
grumpfuff
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
1 hour ago  
I can't wait for these to show up on AliExpress!
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?


what do you want to do about it exactly? lol
 
Deathfrogg
1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Deathfrogg: AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?

You should join the Army and show all those wimps in the Pentagon how it's supposed to be done.

I meant on trade and IP rights.  Why do you think China is angling for a Biden presidency?  Interesting that you jumped to warfare though.

And I served my time.  In two different branches.


You mean those Trade and IP rules that Fat Donny wiped out when he used his "executive powers" to withdraw from the Pan Pacific Trade Agreements?
 
Xzano
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The only things of any value on the F-35 are the sensors and the software.


They did not have the same design constraints as the original group (ahem VTOL sucks, and helps everything else suck). Still have not heard how well they burgled the avionics and software, but my SWAG is they did a good job.

/ Now it is a question of how well their manufacturing has developed in the last 20 years.
 
BitwiseShift
1 hour ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?

what do you want to do about it exactly? lol


Have they stolen any silk worms yet?

//it was funny in the 6th century
 
Voiceofreason01
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The only things of any value on the F-35 are the sensors and the software.


And a lot of the stealth stuff(materials, etc).
 
AcneVulgaris
1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?


A willingness among our population to do without metric shiat tons of cheap plastic crap.
 
g.fro
1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: ...

Air Power is the reason the US and Britain are getting rid of their tanks.
Well, that and the fact a kid with an RPG can stop a multi-million dollar tank.


Ha ha ha ha ha!

That's a funny one.
 
2wolves
1 hour ago  
"All of this pertains to the often and widely discussed recognition that China has long-since passed its ambitions to operate as a dominant regional power and migrated aggressively toward positioning itself as a massive, leading global power."

The PRC has been dabbling into the African continent for decades.  They're just better organized and more long term in their approach this time.
 
Ketchuponsteak
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The only things of any value on the F-35 are the sensors and the software.


It can launch Meteor missiles, or at least, will be able to.

The F-22 can't.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
1 hour ago  
I learned how to build one by watching tiktok videos.
 
CheatCommando
55 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.


If only we had kept the A-10 flying Starfleet would've defeated the Borg at wolf 359 without having to rescue Picard.

There are probably people who actually believe that.
 
RTOGUY
53 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Jelly Bean Raider: jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?

Having the A-10 on station is a massive force multiplier! 
You can't move troops, you cannot move any vehicles... if someone has eyes on you, you are easy pray.

Air Power is the reason the US and Britain are getting rid of their tanks.
Well, that and the fact a kid with an RPG can stop a multi-million dollar tank.

The Brits are very open that they are getting rid of tanks because tanks are expensive to maintain.
Not because they are vulnerable, not because they won't be needed, because they don't want to pay for them.

Needless to say, British officers are split between a willingness to speak truth to power, and a desire for promotion when it comes to speaking out on the subject.


Canada was all set to scrap the tanks too until Afghanistan. Then after a few IEDs took out the fancy wheeled vehicles tanks were rushed in and more were purchased. It was believed they were outdated after the Cold War but it looks like they still have a role to play.
 
g.fro
44 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: ...

Canada was all set to scrap the tanks too until Afghanistan. Then after a few IEDs took out the fancy wheeled vehicles tanks were rushed in and more were purchased. It was believed they were outdated after the Cold War but it looks like they still have a role to play.


No one with any sense and actual military training has ever considered tanks obsolete.

Some might wish they were for various reasons, but reality has a way of not caring.
 
grumpfuff
41 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

If only we had kept the A-10 flying Starfleet would've defeated the Borg at wolf 359 without having to rescue Picard.

There are probably people who actually believe that.


No there aren't.
 
Arkanaut
38 minutes ago  
It's an "F-35 clone" except it's twin-engined, doesn't have the vertical fan (which is probably for the best because it's deadweight for most of the flight and takes up valuable real estate), and possibly doesn't have thrust vectoring. And who knows about the avionics and all that stuff which is top-secret in the F-35 anyway.
 
gar1013
35 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We done handling China with kid gloves yet?  What's it going to take?


Well, Biden will definitely take the glove off....

Because he doesn't want to get lube stains on them.
 
almandot
35 minutes ago  
I read rip off one of our "fire fighters" and was thoroughly curious what the article would be about.

My brain must be choking in all the CA smoke.
 
moto-geek
32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The Chinese version probably does not have expensive triangle shaped oxygen tanks that do not work, or require millions of lines of buggy codes to make the cannon fire or to have the landing gear go up and down.

We probably did all the expensive testing and made all the idiotic mistakes, so they may actaully be getting a version that works much better for a fraction of the cost.


So China is Apple?
 
Antimatter
29 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

If only we had kept the A-10 flying Starfleet would've defeated the Borg at wolf 359 without having to rescue Picard.

There are probably people who actually believe that.


Is t the star fleet version of the A-10 the Defiant class?

It, like the Klingon Bird of Prey punched way above its weight.
 
thehobbes
10 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: The Brits are very open that they are getting rid of tanks because tanks are expensive to maintain.
Not because they are vulnerable, not because they won't be needed, because they don't want to pay for them.


With proliferation of AT weapons that can 1 shot modern MBTs, they are becoming a liability. 

The SDF has AT "Aces" who have been popping tanks with TOWs. 

And one smart munition took out an entire armor column during Iraq 2. And we've only improved on the technology in the last 18 years.
 
KB202
8 minutes ago  
Wasn't that a Blacklist plot?
 
Sin'sHero
6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Ambivalence: Shoulda gone with the A10.

Are they planning to fight a lot of wars with goatherds?


Uighers, please.
 
