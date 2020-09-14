 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   BBC journalist impressed with plucky yobs when they interrupt his live report with their 'Matrix glitch' troll (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The real troll is the "Video Loading" image.

Here's the reporter's tweet with much more reliable video: 
https://twitter.com/joetidy/status/13​0​4399657444036608
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those weren't yobs technically, they were Knaben aus Frankfurt.
 
mod3072
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh sure. A prank. That's what they WANT you to believe...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's the smell...
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
am I missing something or did they just walk backwards?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: am I missing something or did they just walk backwards?


do you have any idea how tough it is to pull off a precision prank like that?  BACKWARDS?
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not trolling, not moonwalking. Jesus tapdancing Christ. What do I expect from not journalism I guess.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did any of these people even watch the Matrix?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: stoolpigeon: am I missing something or did they just walk backwards?

do you have any idea how tough it is to pull off a precision prank like that?  BACKWARDS?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The pre-roll ad was some tricky shiat. Just a "play" button leading to some garbage malware site. Yeesh...

The video was featureless dreck. Two kids walk backwards.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yobs?   Wait, you mean there is more than one of them?

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'Hans, let's fickin viz news reporter'z kopf by valking in reverse fashionz!'

'Yay - yay! But let's lose the offensive fake German accents.'

'Um, 'kay.'
 
