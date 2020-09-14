 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Thou Shalt Steal   (fox16.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Bible, Vanessa Lowe, Benton neighborhood, Religious text, Lowe's surveillance video, Package, Theft, BENTON  
1252 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 5:20 PM



fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ooh, a pack of light bulbs. Big money there, genius.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thank my lucky stars I can get packages delivered to work.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So he's forgiven right there and then. I wish I was as organized.
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the last 3-4 years are any indication, I think he was telling her he's a Christian and therefore he can do what he wants. His god forgives him and the courts will now forgive him.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've had an Amazon package on my porch for 2 weeks now waiting to catch someone on camera taking it. Can't wait to make the nextdoor and facebook posts when it finally happens.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So-called Jesus Christ, or Antifa Commie Islamothug as I like to say, absolutely destroyed Bethlehem's baking and fishing industry with his multiplication witchcraft. I'd like to hear his excuse about how that's not stealing!
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Thou Shalt Steal"..? It seems that Aziraphale is going to have to add another Bible to his collection...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We need the government to authorize Privateers to hunt porch pirates, if they will not hunt the pirates down themselves.  With efficiency.  The government is currently failing.  Give the Porch privateers letters of marque, and let them hunt down and execute the pirates.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thou Shalt Always Kill (Original Video) Higher Quality - dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip
Youtube CWrMGXwhFLk
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is everyday Christianity in a nutshell.

/almost too perfect
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need the government to authorize Privateers to hunt porch pirates, if they will not hunt the pirates down themselves.  With efficiency.  The government is currently failing.  Give the Porch privateers letters of marque, and let them hunt down and execute the pirates.


Yes, this country was really something when we had legalized murder.  Now, it's broken.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's what the Good Book says
Ya, ya, ya, ya
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: We need the government to authorize Privateers to hunt porch pirates, if they will not hunt the pirates down themselves.  With efficiency.  The government is currently failing.  Give the Porch privateers letters of marque, and let them hunt down and execute the pirates.

Yes, this country was really something when we had legalized murder.  Now, it's broken.


It isn't murder if it is legal.  It is homocide, but so is killing a person who is trying to murder you.  We asked the porch pirates to please stop.  They didn't.  What other solution is there?  more asking them nicely "please don't steal, it is wrong, and some of the gods respectfully frown on the act of stealing"?  Asking nicely has failed.  Time for people to fear stealing.  Time for people who steal to have a constant dribble of poop coming out because they are in a perpetual state of ultra fear.  No more asking nicely.
 
smunns
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I find it insulting she wanted amazon to do anything after the package was successfully delivered. I'm sure she has surveillance video of the Amazon driver delivering the package. When does a businesses liability end? As a business owner, these type of entitled folks Are a real drain.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll bet homeboy is as batshiat insane as this lady.

Very NSFW:
IM TRYING TO SAVE YOU MOTHERFUCKER
Youtube -3-I_aSBfd4
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need the government to authorize Privateers to hunt porch pirates, if they will not hunt the pirates down themselves.  With efficiency.  The government is currently failing.  Give the Porch privateers letters of marque, and let them hunt down and execute the pirates.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TexasDavid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

smunns: I find it insulting she wanted amazon to do anything after the package was successfully delivered. I'm sure she has surveillance video of the Amazon driver delivering the package. When does a businesses liability end? As a business owner, these type of entitled folks Are a real drain.


Honestly, Amazon should refuse to ship anything further to her house without a signature at delivery.  (Which also costs extra.)  She'll love that.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting really faking tired of Y'allQueda pulling this kind of shiat.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TexasDavid: smunns: I find it insulting she wanted amazon to do anything after the package was successfully delivered. I'm sure she has surveillance video of the Amazon driver delivering the package. When does a businesses liability end? As a business owner, these type of entitled folks Are a real drain.

Honestly, Amazon should refuse to ship anything further to her house without a signature at delivery.  (Which also costs extra.)  She'll love that.


Not only that, Amazon has worked pretty damn hard to give people at risk for porch pirates other options.

They have lockers, they have in-garage or in-car delivery, they have live delivery notifications (when Amazon is the carrier), they send you an email within minutes of delivery for other carriers.

I guess I'm not really sure what else they can do, outside legally questionable sting operations or something.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Billy Liar: AmbassadorBooze: We need the government to authorize Privateers to hunt porch pirates, if they will not hunt the pirates down themselves.  With efficiency.  The government is currently failing.  Give the Porch privateers letters of marque, and let them hunt down and execute the pirates.

Yes, this country was really something when we had legalized murder.  Now, it's broken.

It isn't murder if it is legal.  It is homocide, but so is killing a person who is trying to murder you.  We asked the porch pirates to please stop.  They didn't.  What other solution is there?  more asking them nicely "please don't steal, it is wrong, and some of the gods respectfully frown on the act of stealing"?  Asking nicely has failed.  Time for people to fear stealing.  Time for people who steal to have a constant dribble of poop coming out because they are in a perpetual state of ultra fear.  No more asking nicely.


BREAKING: Local lunatic arrested after shooting at a passing dog walker for "looking" like a thief. Said maniac was reported to be screaming "DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I'M FRIENDS WITH? CALL DREW CURTIS! DREW CURTIS PRESENTS A 'STOP ARRESTING ME' PRODUCTION!"
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You touched a piece of paper that had his fingerprints on it?  Why would you do that?   Odds are good the thief is already in the system for something.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nanim: You touched a piece of paper that had his fingerprints on it?  Why would you do that?   Odds are good the thief is already in the system for something.


Why do you think the police would bother trying to run fingerprints on petit larceny, was the perp black?
 
