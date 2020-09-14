 Skip to content
(Axios)   CDC warns that children are the silent killer   (axios.com) divider line
    PSA, Influenza, Journalist Bob Woodward, Family, American films, Common cold, President Trump, Dustin Hoffman, CBS' News  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could almost say they're silent but deadly.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were silent a lot of parents would be a lot happier.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind, just as long as they don't do that creepy giggle while they're killing me.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children cause liver damage that can lead to cirrhosis.
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear is the mind killer.

Fear will keep sectors in line. Fear of this battle station.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just cycling the same info over and over at this point. The same people who believed the realities of this before already know this stuff. The others are hopelessly lost in their ignorant pride and look at additional data as proof of the conspiracy.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget the college students. School started a couple of weeks ago, and we now have close to a thousand new cases just among students and staff. It has gotten so bad the university has leased two motels in town to isolate the sick. Crazy!!
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you mean that children AREN'T an entirely different species, and are therefore able to spread pathogens that are infectious to humans?

My fainting couch, I am in desperate need
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Axios hire Captain Obvious?

// Axios is basically HuffPo
// the story may be true, but it's tarnished by its source
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: Fear is the mind killer.

Fear will keep sectors in line. Fear of this battle station.


img.youtube.comView Full Size


Fear is just a feeling. You feel hot. You feel hungry. You feel angry. You feel afraid. Fear can never kill you.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: Fear is the mind killer.


EON - Fear The Mindkiller (Altered Edit) (VINYL SOLUTION)
Youtube NKWDlsxQPSo
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No f*cking sh*t Sherlock. Disease vectors spread disease, shocking, well, only really shocking if your a right wing moron who doesn't think every word out of f*ckstick's is a lie.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: I don't mind, just as long as they don't do that creepy giggle while they're killing me.


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
Just sidestep
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying without evidence since the beginning that children can't get it, so this is wrong.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the CDC does not have children.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has children and isn't a farking moron already knew this.  Little disease vectors.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this TOS episode. 'Grumps', I think we're called, short for grown-ups. If reality mirrors science fiction, I wouldn't worry. It ends OK with alien sex on a starship. I'm game.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was firecrackers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Liadan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I don't mind, just as long as they don't do that creepy giggle while they're killing me.


All I can see now in my head is this girl. That freaking grin.

AFV Grim Reaper Girl
Youtube An7cU9qaeUI
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If only they were silent.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My vasectomy continues to pay for itself over and over.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: If only they were silent.


Mine won't stop screaming randomly so I guess I'll live?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's really weird, because children aren't really good at spreading every other disease known.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Klivian: Wait, you mean that children AREN'T an entirely different species, and are therefore able to spread pathogens that are infectious to humans?

My fainting couch, I am in desperate need


This. There were few kids getting infected up until now because kids have been essentially quarantined since schools shut down in April. Now some places have in-person schooling, and kids are getting infected. The big question is how severe COVID-19 is in children. We don't know as much as we would like because few kids have been infected until now. Even if it is only a 1% mortality rate, that's going to be a lot of dead kids.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Black Death was an equal opportunity killer, which many times killed more aristos and managers than the grunts, kings than Baldricks.  As a result, the unwritten minimum wage tripled for lack of workers, but they were also able to take over.  The balance of the few ruling the many was compromised.

This will not happen at least the killing of the upper classes.  The poors send their kids to public schools, which are subject to an insulated management which will make the sacrificial decision to keep the kids in school.  The good private schools will close quickly or become boarding schools, fearing the very real wrath of big spenders sensing personal  endangerment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of my past Lab's nickname was The Silent Killer, that dog could clear a room and have you scrambling and fighting to get get outside even in -30 weather.

My eyes are watering just typing this (and not because I miss the guy tremendously).
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ha! LOL.... Weren't we ALL at that age, huh? *mistyeyes*

/what?!?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When they're silent is when you need to worry the most
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Actual headline: CDC: Kids can spread coronavirus to their households

No shiat Sherlock! Anyone with kids know that they're tiny little disease vectors. I don't even have kids and I know that. Why on earth would covid be any different?
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Impossible. President GoodBrain and his very best people assured me this would not be the case, because children are different and like such as...

If you're suggesting President BestWords lied to me then we will just have to tie our wrists together and settle this like men.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

g.fro: If they were silent a lot of parents would be a lot happier.


If they were silent a lot of childless people would also be happier.

Whatever happened to "seen but not heard"?
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know everyone has posted similar, but NO shiat!  We've all called them little Petri dishes where colds and flu sweep through classrooms and daycares and are brought home where they sweep through households. That's how this shiat has always worked! How would COVID-19 which is a goddamn corona virus be any different????
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know subby ain't a parent because kids are NEVER silent.

Never.

(But if they are, you better check on the little sneaks.)
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Silent. That's children all right.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klivian: Wait, you mean that children AREN'T an entirely different species, and are therefore able to spread pathogens that are infectious to humans?

My fainting couch, I am in desperate need


img.thrfun.comView Full Size
 
HaywoodJablonski [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only they were silent!
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Klivian: Wait, you mean that children AREN'T an entirely different species, and are therefore able to spread pathogens that are infectious to humans?

My fainting couch, I am in desperate need

This. There were few kids getting infected up until now because kids have been essentially quarantined since schools shut down in April. Now some places have in-person schooling, and kids are getting infected.


This is where the deniers fail hardest. The "data" on infection rates for children that they like to pull out of their collective asses leaves that one VERY IMPORTANT POINT out... that the little vectors have been apart from each other since March/April and unable to spread their contagion.
Deniers instantly jumped on the "children are immune to COVID" bullshat bandwagon instead of dealing with the most obvious of facts - when people stay away from one another, infection rates from a virus that spreads through human contact stay low. Who knew?

Now that they are coming back together en masse the viruses they carry will be free to spread unabated, and even if they don't end up in the hospital someone they live with is likely to.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know what else is a silent killer? Yute suicides from depression, anxiety from social solitude.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My son went back to school on the 1st of September. This weekend, he had the sniffles - just like he does every autumn. Then he had a low fever.

Now, I have a sore throat and a cough.

We went for the covid test last night. I think she scraped the back of my skull.

While its probably nothing, not knowing is making us insane. Not looking forward to covid tests every time he coughs
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: You know what else is a silent killer? Yute suicides from depression, anxiety from social solitude.


I'm sure you're so very concerned about them.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At some point in the discussion meetings to reopen schools, every administrator and half-wit school board member had to use the phrase "acceptable losses". There is no other conclusion that can be reached in a pandemic with these spread vectors in a school.

And that is f***ing monstrous.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duke3522: Let's not forget the college students. School started a couple of weeks ago, and we now have close to a thousand new cases just among students and staff. It has gotten so bad the university has leased two motels in town to isolate the sick. Crazy!!


It is because they cannot stop ass-eating.
 
gimlet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Welcome to our daily fear thread! If the past 6 months of terror has not worked maybe this day will.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Masakyst
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, just look at the data from the last few months - from May to August, basically zero kids caught the virus at school and brought it home with them. Can't explain that!
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Klivian: Wait, you mean that children AREN'T an entirely different species, and are therefore able to spread pathogens that are infectious to humans?

My fainting couch, I am in desperate need

This. There were few kids getting infected up until now because kids have been essentially quarantined since schools shut down in April. Now some places have in-person schooling, and kids are getting infected. The big question is how severe COVID-19 is in children. We don't know as much as we would like because few kids have been infected until now. Even if it is only a 1% mortality rate, that's going to be a lot of dead kids.


And we have no idea what the long term effects of this virus are.

The virus that causes chicken pox erupts decades later as shingles. HPV causes cancer years after infection.

What sort of nasty surprise is waiting for children who become infected with SARS-COV-2?
 
