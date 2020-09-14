 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   D'oh   (timesnownews.com)
    The Simpsons, Matt Groening, Bart Simpson, Homer Simpson, Marge Simpson, Lisa Simpson, Krusty the Clown, Maggie Simpson  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
meh, you're on the inside looking out
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The mural is fine but the color of the actual house is hideous. Ugh.

At least delivery people won't be leaving your stuff at the neighbors'.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, time to get the Homer wrecking ball from Jamie and Adam.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The worst part is the noise from the monorail that runs through the backyard.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does he have to feed Stampy every day now, too?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A deer...a female deer

/got nuthin
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a rental, who cares what is on the outside.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We were beaten by the best, boy."
 
peachpicker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eh, could be worse...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But Charlie isn't upset about it. In fact, he described the artworks as great.

Good, because that's a load-bearing mural.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Eh, could be worse...

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x474]


That is not Nermal...
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better than moving into your dream house, decorating the outside just the way you want it, and some HOA Karen complains.
 
