 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Journal News)   The dipshiattery returns to Westchester   (lohud.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, High school, Pelham school district, Hudson Valley, Education, Lunch, Hudson River, high school students, School  
•       •       •

1577 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
partying kids get punished by not being allowed to go to school...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time party somewhere with no cellular data coverage. That way it will take a day or two for the deets to leak onto social media instead of happening in real time.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 100 high school students took part in parties in the woods the last two evenings without practicing physical distancing or wearing masks, the statement said, citing a video showing students engaging in "risky behavior."

What do they think these kids were doing all summer?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Westchester:  not even once

https://nypost.com/2020/09/13/school-​u​nder-fire-for-lesson-comparing-cops-to​-kkk-slave-owners/
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say this as a Westchester resident: the dipshiattery has not returned, as it never really left.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sneezing of Pelham, One-Two-Three
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Westchester:  not even once

https://nypost.com/2020/09/13/school-u​nder-fire-for-lesson-comparing-cops-to​-kkk-slave-owners/


I don't see what the problem is.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I went back to my semi-rural home town for our 30-yr class reunion a couple years ago.

I got there a little early, so I headed for the town bar. There were a few people I recognized from back in the day, including the now retired sheriff that used to show up with his deputies to bust our massive field parties.

They would let the varsity athletes and hot girls run into the woods to escape, bust the burnouts, collect any contraband, douse the bonfire and go.

I said hello to him, introduced myself, and jokingly told him our reunion was that night and that we were planning a huge field party, in case he wanted to unretire and bust us one more time for fun.

He laughed and then asked me a question: "You know," he said, "We must have raided a couple dozen field parties back then before you guys got tired and moved out to the lake to party, but one thing always bothered me - we never, ever, found the kegs. There was a sea of red beer cups on the ground, but never a keg in sight. I always wanted to find one, so I could bust whomever was selling to you kids. What did you guys do with the kegs?"

"Well," I said, "We used to dig a hole and bury them and then we made some hollowed out tree stumps that we'd put over the taps whenever you guys showed up. Once the coast was clear, we'd go back and get the kegs. We learned a lot from watching Hogan's Heroes, I guess. Hahahaha!"

"Farking Hogan's Heroes," he said without laughing and went back to his beer.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: I say this as a Westchester resident: the dipshiattery has not returned, as it never really left.


well, why do I have a bunch of dipshiat* new neighbors all of a sudden?

/I say this as a Dutchess resident

*you called them that, I hardly know them, they're new in town
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

petec: Arachnophobe: I say this as a Westchester resident: the dipshiattery has not returned, as it never really left.

well, why do I have a bunch of dipshiat* new neighbors all of a sudden?

/I say this as a Dutchess resident

*you called them that, I hardly know them, they're new in town


Those could easily be Putnam dipshiats, we don't have a monopoly or anything!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: Westchester:  not even once

https://nypost.com/2020/09/13/school-u​nder-fire-for-lesson-comparing-cops-to​-kkk-slave-owners/


ny post:  not even once
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not just in Westchester, subby.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CKY 4 Chester County
Youtube O5wkMVLsFFk
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.