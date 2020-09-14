 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Well that's one to save $4.3 million
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: on Sunday collapsed into the water with several people on it, according to fire and police officials.

Wow I mean I knew Americans were a bit overweight but blaming those poor sods seems a bit harsh.
 
dywed88
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
More likely, they now have to pay them $3 million for cancelling the contract and the pay someone else another $3 million to clean it up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rather odd amount of shiat just falling apart lately.  I mean yeah substandard contractors, lack of infrastructure repair, I get it - but recently it's starting to cascade a bit suspiciously.  Kinda hope I'm just feeling paranoid today.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still that "world class summer of love" Jenny?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seriously, glad nobody was hurt.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure digging a tunnel beneath had absolutely nothing to do with it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just some rapid auto-dismantling. Nothing to see here. Move along
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rather odd amount of shiat just falling apart lately.  I mean yeah substandard contractors, lack of infrastructure repair, I get it - but recently it's starting to cascade a bit suspiciously.  Kinda hope I'm just feeling paranoid today.


I know. But remember that couple of years under Bush when bridges just kept collapsing? It might be kinda like that. End of an empire, the imperial make-work projects start to fray.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rather odd amount of shiat just falling apart lately.  I mean yeah substandard contractors, lack of infrastructure repair, I get it - but recently it's starting to cascade a bit suspiciously.  Kinda hope I'm just feeling paranoid today.

I know. But remember that couple of years under Bush when bridges just kept collapsing? It might be kinda like that. End of an empire, the imperial make-work projects start to fray.


As weird as it is to type this, I'd hope that's the case yes.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least the realized it was a safety hazard and had closed it.  The people who were on it were construction workers. I assume they were associated with the dismantling.
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Just some rapid auto-dismantling. Nothing to see here. Move along


It was scheduled for dismantling?

It just got tired of waiting.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rather odd amount of shiat just falling apart lately.  I mean yeah substandard contractors, lack of infrastructure repair, I get it - but recently it's starting to cascade a bit suspiciously.  Kinda hope I'm just feeling paranoid today.


Most of the country's infrastracture is 50-100 years old, much of it past its intended service life.

For the new construction mishaps, the rich are now fully aware that there are little to no consequences for them cutting corners to the point of people being killed or for being criminally incompetent.

End stage empire+late stage capitalism is a hell of a drug.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

extrafancy: I'm sure digging a tunnel beneath had absolutely nothing to do with it.


Probably not, the seawall and all the piers have been known to be badly rotted/wormed for many years.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that's one wayto save $4.3 million

FTFY Subby
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Well that's one wayto save $4.3 million

FTFY Subby


Wow, an actual good reason to use this.

Ahem.

This is the way.
 
