Nurses - is there anything they can't do?
9
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Get paid in proportion to their duties?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nothing they can't do if they're reasonably flexible.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One of them in another Fark thread murdered a bunch of her patients with the covid.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fix the cable?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Prescribe medication
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Prescribe medication


Three hours too late for me to make the same snarky comment

:-(
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: cretinbob: Prescribe medication

Three hours too late for me to make the same snarky comment

:-(


Can't FNP's prescribe meds?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Si, se puede.

An FNP can be expected to perform duties that include:
Developing treatment plans for acute and chronic diseases
Educating and guiding patients on disease prevention and healthy lifestyle habits
Understanding the changes in health promotion throughout the aging process
Conducting exams
Performing diagnostic tests and screening evaluations
Managing overall patient care regarding lifestyle and development issues
Emphasizing preventative care and disease management
Prescribing medications

/not an FNP
//nor do I speak Spanish.
///should be obvious
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: Martin called 911 while two other nurses, Justin Keeton and Justin Connelly, grabbed a fire extinguisher from the restaurant, ran across the street and put the fire out before the fire department even got to the scene

Looks like they were...

Justin Time...
 
