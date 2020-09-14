 Skip to content
(Vox)   Latest faux-outrage from the derposphere: canceling Netflix over a movie about 11-year-old girls
    Sundance Film Festival, Human trafficking, Child sexual abuse, Film, young girl, film's content, Netflix's acquisitions people, Childhood  
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please do. Derpers dropping political reviews and 1-star ratings on perfectly-fine content without ever watching it led to a shiattier recommendation system and complete absence of reviews. The more services they cancel, the better the services will be.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture, amirite?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 556x500]


All while being incredibly erect themselves.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA: It's also worth noting that Barack Obama, who does have a production deal with Netflix, is in no way associated with the film, despite what some of the backlash on Twitter has suggested.

Unbelievable to imagine that somebody on the internet is telling lies about Barack Obama. I'm sure that's never happened before.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah. And they all stopped watching football too!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The film director owes a cock punch to every single person who approved that ad campaign. Also where the fark were all these Qcultists when Dance Moms or Toddlers and Tiara's were on?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look, Conservatives, just because something stirs up naughty feelings in YOU....
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: TFA: It's also worth noting that Barack Obama, who does have a production deal with Netflix, is in no way associated with the film, despite what some of the backlash on Twitter has suggested.

Unbelievable to imagine that somebody on the internet is telling lies about Barack Obama. I'm sure that's never happened before.


I heard  between him and moochelle they have all the addictions from AP's My Strange Addiction.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, make yer own damn movies
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: Alphax: [Fark user image image 556x500]

All while being incredibly erect themselves.


Which is exactly why they accuse anything with kids of being pedophilia.  They can't watch even anything innocent without being aroused, so they assume everyone else is too.
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: Please do. Derpers dropping political reviews and 1-star ratings on perfectly-fine content without ever watching it led to a shiattier recommendation system and complete absence of reviews. The more services they cancel, the better the services will be.


Well, we all know why congressmen and clergymen get upset about this kind of material...
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ah, make yer own damn movies


That's how you get caught...
/Ugh, where's my handbasket?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I find it amazing that this is unacceptable, yet when there were pics of literal kids in cages and allegations of rapes at DHS facilities the right were totally silent.

It's like when they claimed benghazi and the tragic deaths of 4 americans were unacceptable yet the deaths of 200,000 seem to be perfectly acceptable.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Madtv - Inkblots
Youtube eNFNTVyZCgY
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Look, Conservatives, just because something stirs up naughty feelings in YOU....


What do we call it when people take pictures or movies of things like food or technology equipment or other things that serve no real purpose except to titillate the viewer?  Food porn, right?  Same deal here, except this involved teaching 11-year-olds to twerk, etc.  Not literally child porn, but meant as a close neighbor to it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
French? I bet Ray Blue is involved. Someone sock Ray Blue.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.


Did you actually watch the movie?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To anyone spewing outrage over this - I haven't even heard of this thing before y'all started yelling about it, and i go through the Netflix catalogue pretty regularly.  So I have to ask, how'd you find out about it?

/Yeah I know, they aren't on Fark...
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wager the bet that the vast majority of these people who are "outraged" by this used to watch that show Dance Moms religiously.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.


Me farking too.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xai: I find it amazing that this is unacceptable, yet when there were pics of literal kids in cages and allegations of rapes at DHS facilities the right were totally silent.

It's like when they claimed benghazi and the tragic deaths of 4 americans were unacceptable yet the deaths of 200,000 seem to be perfectly acceptable.


Thanks Obama.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: IndyJohn: Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.

Did you actually watch the movie?


of course not. The trailer was disgusting as fark.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: IndyJohn: Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.

Did you actually watch the movie?


It's a catch-22 for me, because I won't judge it until I see it, but I don't want to see it.  Hopefully a reviewer I trust will see it.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: IndyJohn: Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.

Did you actually watch the movie?


I had the trailer shoved at me on Netflix multiple times and it was disturbing as fark.  Whatever else is in that movie, having 10 - 11 year old girls doing that is exploitation.

It's easy to say "How can you condemn something you didn't watch?"  But that falls apart at some point.  Do I need to watch Al Queda execution videos to condemn them?  Do I need to watch actual child porn to condemn it?

I have a big problem with what's in the trailer and the trailer has footage from the movie.  And based on the trailer I've seen enough.

I have read a review and summary, and I know that the movie is not wall-to-wall little girls twerking, dry humping and stroking their crotches, but it doesn't have to be.  One scene of that is one scene too many.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the takeaway here is- you're free and enlightened if you're good with watching young kids simulate sex onstage for the sake of film. But if you aren't ok with it, you're an evil conservative pedophile. Got it. Thanks for the lesson, folks!
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Somebody else said it first, but trying to make movie with an anti-exploitation message by having prepubescent girls act like strippers is like using a movie full of white actors in blackface to preach against racism.

I'm liberal as fark but I have a problem with this movie.


Haven't seen it yet, but the whole controversy reminds me of the flap around that movie Kids some years back.   People were upset the movie talked about kids having underage sex, rather than the fact that lots of real kids were ACTUALLY having underage sex.

Shooting the messenger is a stupid, yet time-honored, tradition, all along the political spectrum.

/no idea how you'd make a movie about that subject without being at least a little bit exploitative, tbh
//you could do a very dry just-the-facts documentary...but nobody would watch it
 
