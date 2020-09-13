 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont) Dude. You are not Jason Bourne so turn yourself in
14
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He's probably dead in the woods, face down in a pool of vomit.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With helpful pic?

valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should run for president.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really know for sure that he is not Bourne?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I just Googled what a Jason Bourne is and I've come to realize he's not as cool as the guy who gets caught in Volcano bases that have sharks with laser beams only to escape and Live Another Day.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow news day in Vermont.

/ bet that's every day
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunken Vermont ATV rider feels extra redundant to me.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they didn't catch him, did they, Subby?

/look for a scared 14 year old
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jokes on you.  It was actually Matt Damon in disguise.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed his ATV, and tried to jump into a passerby's truck to escape the scene.
According to a press release, it happened just before 7 pm on Saturday on Old Military Road in Pownal.
After arriving to the scene, troopers found the operator had been ejected from the ATV and fled the scene.
The operator, identified as 31 year-old Patrick Kearns of Bennington, then jumped into the back of a passing truck, but was forced out by the driver.
He then fled into the woods.
Police say they suspect Kearns was operating the ATV while intoxicated and was not wearing a helmet, though injuries are unknown.
Troopers were unable to locate Kearns and are still trying to track him down.
Gotdammit, Richards!  Get this story in under 8 sentences or you're fired!  And find some uncopyrighted art to grab the reader's attention!

Yes Mr. Grant

Are you gonna cry, Richards?  Are you?

A little (sniff), Mr Grant

Well, why don't you sit on my lap and cry, Richards?  Hike up that skirt, sit on my lap and cry.

Mr. Grant!

This is the 70's I can fire you and you'll never work in journalism again, Richards.

But, Mr. Grant the whole bull pen is watching!

That's okay.  You can see what Ted has to do to keep his job later.

What does Murray do for you?

He gets my heroin and finds a useable vein.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sounds like he was actually successful at jumping into the truck.  but i dont english good.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Translation : Letting the BAC go down before calling a lawyer...
 
TylerParry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Viral marketing for the "Bourne Again" sequel?
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gotdammit, Richards!  Get this story in under 8 sentences or you're fired!  And find some uncopyrighted art to grab the reader's attention!

Yes Mr. Grant

Are you gonna cry, Richards?  Are you?

A little (sniff), Mr Grant

Well, why don't you sit on my lap and cry, Richards?  Hike up that skirt, sit on my lap and cry.

Mr. Grant!

This is the 70's I can fire you and you'll never work in journalism again, Richards.

But, Mr. Grant the whole bull pen is watching!

That's okay.  You can see what Ted has to do to keep his job later.

What does Murray do for you?

He gets my heroin and finds a useable vein.


She's gonna make it after all.
 
