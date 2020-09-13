 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   TikToracle   (cnn.com) divider line
21
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because Trump likes Larry Ellison. Duh
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OricToc
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They'll rewrite the mobile app in Java and it'll never work right again.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oracle: the company nobody asked for, that buys things nobody really should, and files lawsuits nobody needs, buys nefarious, cheap Chinese product nobody should install.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well there's the kiss of death.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: Oracle: the company nobody asked for, that buys things nobody really should, and files lawsuits nobody needs, buys nefarious, cheap Chinese product nobody should install.


All run by this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oracle is running a huge financial scam bigger than Enron.

There is no way their users/earnings have been going up the way they claim.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.  TikTok needs to die.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Half the teens in the U.S. are googling "What is Oracle?", and half of Oracle's employees are googling "What is TikTok?".
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well then the app will now require 50 times more servers and cost 4x as much annually and all the sales reps will get lavish luncheons and the app will die on the vine because who needs developers when you have salesmen?

Oracle is a horrible money pit.  Seems a strange place for a free phone app, but if an app doesn't cost money, then the product is you.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x356]


The CEO of Oracle is a big Trump guy.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x356]

The CEO of Oracle is a big Trump guy.


Ellison isn't the CEO anymore
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: They'll rewrite the mobile app in Java and it'll never work right again.


Not to mention the onerous new EULA teens will have to agree to.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: markie_farkie: They'll rewrite the mobile app in Java and it'll never work right again.

Not to mention the onerous new EULA teens will have to agree to.


South Park handled this, like a decade ago?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: sirrerun: markie_farkie: They'll rewrite the mobile app in Java and it'll never work right again.

Not to mention the onerous new EULA teens will have to agree to.

South Park handled this, like a decade ago?


Why won't it read?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"new tiktok ui sucks"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Tr0mBoNe: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x356]

The CEO of Oracle is a big Trump guy.

Ellison isn't the CEO anymore


Not in title, but he owns 30% of the stock and they still do whatever he wants.

Still not sure what the f*ck is going on with this deal. Makes no sense.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the fundamental structure of nationalization of industry, but you don't recognize it because it's a corporation being ordered to do it.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still not sure what the f*ck is going on with this deal. Makes no sense.


Old-school enterprise DB company wants to diversify by... buying the social media app-of-the-week?

It seems like the sort of stupid investment that Yahoo would make. The only possible justifications I can come up with are:

- they expect it to be the next YouTube (YouTube becoming like facebook, only for "old" people)
- the already have the connections to be able make billions selling the data generated by users
- some political behind-the-scenes crap that we'll find out later

$20 Billion is a lot of money. I have trouble imagining the app will still be worth that 1 or 2 years from now
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Neat.  Then in a few years kids will start getting retroactive bills for using "premium" features that weren't marked as such or protected in any way, although you'll note that they were included in the premium feature list on page 1642 of the license addendum.
 
