(Yahoo)   Oregon's Fire Marshal has resigned. This is not fine   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Can the cops just suspend any public official? Like could the Oregon State Police decide Gov. Brown is too Demoncrat for them and get rid of her too?
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was quite startled to read that the State Police Chief has the power to do this to other state officials. Is this normal? Wouldn't, say, the GOVERNOR be the one with the power to handle other state-level officials? Why does the Chief of Police have this power? I find this disturbing.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: [Fark user image image 850x464]

The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.


And she is ready to assume the position.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Can the cops just suspend any public official? Like could the Oregon State Police decide Gov. Brown is too Demoncrat for them and get rid of her too?


The Fire Marshal is an officer of the Oregon State Police.

apparently.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyway, he's saying "it's because I did something unauthorized for a friend in trouble." Which is why he was suspended. He then resigned.

However, word is there are counties and locales which are NOT happy with the state's (lack of) communication regarding the fires. I don't know if that falls on this position/department, but given how many swords have been fallen upon for systemic issues in the state of Oregon this year, that would NOT surprise me.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: [Fark user image 850x464]

The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.


That twitchy eye suggests she's already tired of your shiat.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like someone got tired of raking the forest.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Willie_One_Eye: cman: [Fark user image image 850x464]

The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.

And she is ready to assume the position.


From what I read the marshal had already delegated most of his duties to her.  If he's not willing to do his job may as well give her the title.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope the rake will be passed on into capable hands.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The whole state burned down on his watch, you can bet he's fired.

Captain of the Titanic would have been fired too if he hadn't already drowned.
 
philodough
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this the guy that went off into an unsafe fire area in an attempt to find a colleague's family or something?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

philodough: Is this the guy that went off into an unsafe fire area in an attempt to find a colleague's family or something?


yes.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: [Fark user image image 850x464]

The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.


Myspace angle detected.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
he reached 100% of the blame he could shoulder he rather split it with a new person so he doesn't get lynched down the line.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: [Fark user image image 850x464]

The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.


I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire-The Ink Spots
Youtube 6l6vqPUM_FE
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Can the cops just suspend any public official? Like could the Oregon State Police decide Gov. Brown is too Demoncrat for them and get rid of her too?


You could put in the bare minimum of effort and quickly discover that the Fire Marsh is a division of the state police
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

silvervial: I was quite startled to read that the State Police Chief has the power to do this to other state officials. Is this normal? Wouldn't, say, the GOVERNOR be the one with the power to handle other state-level officials? Why does the Chief of Police have this power? I find this disturbing.


Could be organized that way. I have no idea though. Just as surprised myself.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Can the cops just suspend any public official? Like could the Oregon State Police decide Gov. Brown is too Demoncrat for them and get rid of her too?


Yes. But not every State Police can do this. Only the Oregon State Police. And they can dismiss your state's public officials too.

They're the final boss of Oregon Trail, and therefore of life. If you want to beat the them, ford better.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cythraul: cman: [Fark user image image 850x464]

The whole state of Oregon isnt the only thing on fire this evening. My heart is, too.

[YouTube video: I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire-The Ink Spots]


No no, this is only supposed to make a comeback several years *after* the global nuclear war...
 
