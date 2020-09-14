 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The author of American History X thinks you should know where his old Nazi buddies ended up   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a good read, Subby.

And I'm glad he took a swipe at the thin blue line American flag as being a new confederate flag. That abomination, the blue-line flag, oh, and what about the blue-line flag skull? We all know who the baddies are, yeah?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cops? Yep, cops. No surprises there.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

August11: That was a good read, Subby.

And I'm glad he took a swipe at the thin blue line American flag as being a new confederate flag. That abomination, the blue-line flag, oh, and what about the blue-line flag skull? We all know who the baddies are, yeah?


The cops adopting the logo of a vigilante killer who became a vigilante killer because the cops (and other parts of the system) were too incompetent and corrupt to keep the streets safe should tell us all we need to know about their precinct.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was hoping the answer would be "all dead, with their final moments being like the little brother's", but I guess "cops" also makes sense.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL, "we'll get them felonies so they can't vote".  Police don't prosecute.  They just arrest.  Blame the
court & prosecutor for "them felonies".    Another trash article that blame the police for everything.
If civilian law enforcement is completely neutered, you do realize what will be next?   FEDERAL
government (ie: military) law enforcement.  And, they won't be all touchy feely  like the local police
have been.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: The cops adopting the logo of a vigilante killer who became a vigilante killer because the cops (and other parts of the system) were too incompetent and corrupt to keep the streets safe should tell us all we need to know about their precinct.


It shows why they became police officers. It wasn't to uphold law and order, and certainly not serve and protect, it was to punish those they believe worthy of punishment.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the obvious tag murdered in a toy aisle?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[obvious]
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't imagine why virulently hateful racists would join an organization that is frequently allowed to summarily execute minorities in the streets.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Like Alex's buddies.   I mean droogs.

process.fs.grailed.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: If civilian law enforcement is completely neutered, you do realize what will be next?


Them being forced to treat citizens like human beings instead of enemy combatants?

Local pigs should be forced to wear sky blue uniforms and drive fiat 500 police cars that play kazoo music any time they're moving.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: LOL, "we'll get them felonies so they can't vote".  Police don't prosecute.  They just arrest.  Blame the
court & prosecutor for "them felonies".    Another trash article that blame the police for everything.
If civilian law enforcement is completely neutered, you do realize what will be next?   FEDERAL
government (ie: military) law enforcement.  And, they won't be all touchy feely  like the local police
have been.


Take a breath, grab a Kleenex, wipe off yer screen.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All 4 of them?
 
