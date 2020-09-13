 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   A 2020 story with the twist of people stepping up and taking heroic actions to help one another   (oregonlive.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Bulldozer, Man, fire line, local man, Scott Kuenzi, Jesse Rodriguez Construction, Scotts Mills, greatest community togetherness events  
•       •       •

603 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have friends in the Colton area that saved their home by dozing up their yard and making a firebreak, putting out hot spots, ect. It sounds like they saved a couple of neighbors homes too
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oregonlive.comView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: I have friends in the Colton area that saved their home by dozing up their yard and making a firebreak, putting out hot spots, ect. It sounds like they saved a couple of neighbors homes too


I looked up firebreak, and have a vague understanding of it, but being from Michigan, how does a regular person so that to save their OWN house, let alone neighbors homes? I'm honestly curious. If there's a way I can buy that dude a case, lemme know.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: fat boy: I have friends in the Colton area that saved their home by dozing up their yard and making a firebreak, putting out hot spots, ect. It sounds like they saved a couple of neighbors homes too

I looked up firebreak, and have a vague understanding of it, but being from Michigan, how does a regular person so that to save their OWN house, let alone neighbors homes? I'm honestly curious. If there's a way I can buy that dude a case, lemme know.


shiat, I somehow didn't see neighbor*S* in your post. But my question and point still stands. How do, say 4 regular people do that, like physically what do they do? And I'll buy them a case of THEIR CHOICE to share, best I can do.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus fark. FriendS, not neighborS. Maybe I should stop thinking about a case.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live by the sky blue pixel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to be there on some iron helping out. That's where my background is so would more useful doing that. But I would do anything I could to help out even a little...
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to pull the battery out of my smoke detector last night.  It's that bad.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will generally do what they are capable of doing in an emergency.  The real concern is. are we running out of people that know what to do and have the resources to do it.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: I had to pull the battery out of my smoke detector last night.  It's that bad.


Be glad you don't have the plugged-into-power linked-together ones.  A while back my oven's self-cleaning cycle was creating tons of smoke, and it got all through the house.  When you disable an alarm, the other alarms interrupt but can trigger - so I was running back and forth between alarms disabling them instead of avoiding the smoke.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suspect this is a situation where acting selfishly shows little to no results for an individual but combined resources and cooperation achieves the desired effect for all.  I also suspect that everyone involved implicitly understands that (good luck saving just your house from that wall of flame!).

Show me some cases where people could choose a viable selfish option but opt for communal good instead and I'll reconsider my vote for Giant Meteor.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I suspect this is a situation where acting selfishly shows little to no results for an individual but combined resources and cooperation achieves the desired effect for all.  I also suspect that everyone involved implicitly understands that (good luck saving just your house from that wall of flame!).

Show me some cases where people could choose a viable selfish option but opt for communal good instead and I'll reconsider my vote for Giant Meteor.


There are cases here and there.  The media usually beats that dead horse with those feel good stories.

Like the ones that crop up about teachers donating their sick days (thereby giving up their ability to get sick... I guess) to another teacher who has cancer and ran out of sick days.  Completely missing the point of "why the fark should a person with cancer and their friends be put in this position?"

Seriously though, there are a lot of one off good stories like that (but shouldn't be happening in a 1st world nation in 2020).

These people in article farking rock though.  I didn't see if there were any legit donation things in article, while I'm not anywhere close to help physically I'm down to help any way I can.

Maybe red cross?
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

151: fat boy: I have friends in the Colton area that saved their home by dozing up their yard and making a firebreak, putting out hot spots, ect. It sounds like they saved a couple of neighbors homes too

I looked up firebreak, and have a vague understanding of it, but being from Michigan, how does a regular person so that to save their OWN house, let alone neighbors homes? I'm honestly curious. If there's a way I can buy that dude a case, lemme know.


I am not a fire professional, so take the following with a rather large hill of salt:

Easiest to create a defensible space around your house before you need it.  First, have a roof that is fire-resistant (make good choices when replacing it.)   Second, have nothing flammable within 5 feet of your home.  This includes grass, shrubs, and tall trees farther away that could fall on your house.  More info at:  https://disastersafety.org/wildfire/w​i​ldfire-ready/

When a fire approaches (hopefully from the comfort of your living room on the TV, because you're gonna need some time), look at the fire's behavior.  If it is creeping along the ground, then you can dig a shallow trench down to bare earth (no vegetation), wide enough to stop the fire from crossing over it.  If the fire is moving through the trees, you will need to cut down a swath of trees into the fire side of your fire break, to create an open area the fire cannot cross (in front and in addition to the trench.)  If the fire is wind-blown and advancing rapidly: RUN!  Do not look back.

In any case, when the authorities tell you to leave, leave.  Do all you can reasonably do to protect your house, but LEAVE.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thats My Name too!: 151: fat boy: I have friends in the Colton area that saved their home by dozing up their yard and making a firebreak, putting out hot spots, ect. It sounds like they saved a couple of neighbors homes too

I looked up firebreak, and have a vague understanding of it, but being from Michigan, how does a regular person so that to save their OWN house, let alone neighbors homes? I'm honestly curious. If there's a way I can buy that dude a case, lemme know.

I am not a fire professional, so take the following with a rather large hill of salt:

Easiest to create a defensible space around your house before you need it.  First, have a roof that is fire-resistant (make good choices when replacing it.)   Second, have nothing flammable within 5 feet of your home.  This includes grass, shrubs, and tall trees farther away that could fall on your house.  More info at:  https://disastersafety.org/wildfire/wi​ldfire-ready/

When a fire approaches (hopefully from the comfort of your living room on the TV, because you're gonna need some time), look at the fire's behavior.  If it is creeping along the ground, then you can dig a shallow trench down to bare earth (no vegetation), wide enough to stop the fire from crossing over it.  If the fire is moving through the trees, you will need to cut down a swath of trees into the fire side of your fire break, to create an open area the fire cannot cross (in front and in addition to the trench.)  If the fire is wind-blown and advancing rapidly: RUN!  Do not look back.

In any case, when the authorities tell you to leave, leave.  Do all you can reasonably do to protect your house, but LEAVE.


Don't forget to plug or close roof vents, disable attic fans as that is a primary method houses are lost even from miles away from the front lines. You need stop embers and ash from getting inside the house and lighting it on fire from the inside and even radiant heat from nearby fire can cause problems if it gets close enough.  Wetting the area around the property is incredibly short term fix, but it can put out ash and embers at least at the initial stages.

Again some of these things only really help if the fire stays at a distance.  If you have a wind driven crown fire coming at you, all you can do is run.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These are the only people who should be helping. Loggers, heavy equipment operators, guys who at least know what they're using. And have the gear to do it.

I notice none of them had garden hoses and trowels.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i'll bet no one is talking politics on the fire breaks
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look, that's how we (used to) do in rural Oregon. You help out your neighbors or your community no matter what. These days, people make sure, they have their Trump/Rambo flag and the desecrated one attached to their truck, before they load fire extinguishers, first aid kits, water, food etc...so I'm still willing to do my part, but once I see those goons, I'm out.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.