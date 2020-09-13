 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Remember when a plague rat was locked up against his will for life because he was sick with an untreatable deadly disease, refused to isolate himself and wear a mask? Pepperidge farm remembers   (cbsnews.com)
    Tuberculosis, Robert Daniels, County health authorities, 27-year-old tuberculosis patient, Dr. Ross Upshur, World Health Organization, Extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis, county hospital's tall cinderblock walls  
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was some story.  He was abused by Arpaio in and Arizona jail and fled the country when released for some kind of treatment.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Robert Daniels has been locked up indefinitely, perhaps for the rest of his life, since last July. But he has not been charged with a crime. Instead, he suffers from an extensively drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis, or XDR-TB. It is considered virtually untreatable."

Actually a lot of Arizona was touted as a place for "lungers" before a vaccine was found. It didn't work and we had these horrible camps for them.

/I'm your huckleberry
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article is from 2007 and it's hard to find anything about what eventually happened. It seems like he was locked up for nearly a year then they removed one lung and successfully treated the TB.
https://www.nationaljewish.org/about/​n​ews/press-releases/2007/daniels-surger​y
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's very uncommon that someone would both not want to take treatment and will willingly put others at risk," England said.

I wonder if Dr. England would want to re-think that statement now.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come non-mask wearing Republicans aren't all in prison?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: How come non-mask wearing Republicans aren't all in prison?


Because the inmates are currently running the asylum.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news is so exciting.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also perhaps the most famous one, Typhoid Mary.
 
RightWingWacko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we just lock up everyone else and let the Plague Rat wander free.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Involuntary detention should really be your last resort," Harrington said. "There's a danger that we'll end up blaming the victim."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PaulRB: How come non-mask wearing Republicans aren't all in prison?


Because they'd have the right to put mask-wearing democrats in prison as soon as the worm turns.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

a far candle: The article is from 2007 and it's hard to find anything about what eventually happened. It seems like he was locked up for nearly a year then they removed one lung and successfully treated the TB.
https://www.nationaljewish.org/about/n​ews/press-releases/2007/daniels-surger​y


Which is why he gave Maricopa County health officials the slip and fled to Russia shortly afterwards. The Anglophone press lost track of him after that.

Daniels is, or was, a Russian citizen, and most likely caught TB in the Russian prison where he had done time for marijuana possession.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember it more like the present/ future.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Robert Daniels

Damn good boxer for someone with TB.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was rough treatment. If they have to isolate someone physically, they should give them plenty of alternative forms of contact. Decent internet, conversation windows, a decent bathroom.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The conditions he was held under would be considered inhumane even for a convicted criminal.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Such a shame that health officials abandoned the facilities at North Brother Island and let them fall into disrepair. If it was good enough for Mary Mallon it is good enough for this fool.
 
