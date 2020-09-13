 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hudson Valley Post)   The rare Hudson River shark sighting, not to be confused with those guys who circle around Wall Street   (hudsonvalleypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird, New York City, Shark, fisherman capture video, Hudson River, bull shark, Hudson Police Department, Manhattan, local fisherman  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dannwoellertthefoodetymologist.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they feed on Coney Island Whitefish?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Do they feed on Coney Island Whitefish?


Corndogs
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Hudson Valley Post: your mobile website is a potato being licked by a stray cat suffering from malnutrition and exposure while mutant, polonium frogs watch on. It's the polonium frogs that inspired me to tell you just how bad your website is.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely Nessie
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Bull sharks have been found in the Mississippi river too.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Y'all ain't never seen a turtle swimming in a river?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: [dannwoellertthefoodetymologist.files​.​wordpress.com image 634x434]


Done in one.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There must have been a helicopter around earlier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
and?

bull sharks have been documented in the amazon at the peruvian city of iquitos. which is about 2,500 MILES upstream from the ocean....
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.