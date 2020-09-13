 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   College kids these days, they keep partying like they're immune to Coronavirus   (nbcnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Infectious disease, University, Florida, Sociology, Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida, Coastal Carolina University, University of Kansas  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 12:35 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad I don't have to worry about that temptation anymore

ufdeltagamma.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/you know, like I had to worry about it when I was in college, being all studly and everything
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I understand where they're coming from; from their perspective nobody gives a shiat about them or their future, so might as well have a little fun as the world ends.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not only are they selfish & idiotic, but FSU isn't even in the SEC. Jesus...get your conferences right.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure... "immune"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm glad I don't have to worry about that temptation anymore

[ufdeltagamma.files.wordpress.com image 850x829]
/you know, like I had to worry about it when I was in college, being all studly and everything


Dumb white girls. Whoopee.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: johnny_vegas: I'm glad I don't have to worry about that temptation anymore

[ufdeltagamma.files.wordpress.com image 850x829]
/you know, like I had to worry about it when I was in college, being all studly and everything

Dumb white girls. Whoopee.


I don't know if they're dumb, possibly shallow I imagine.  Sorry you have a problem with their race
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh look it's this story again.

BREAKING: Going to college doesn't mean you're smart.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Look unless you're at a school with a strict honor code like BYU or the military academies you're not going to stop 18-22 year olds from doing what they want after class and especially on the weekends.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: johnny_vegas: I'm glad I don't have to worry about that temptation anymore

[ufdeltagamma.files.wordpress.com image 850x829]
/you know, like I had to worry about it when I was in college, being all studly and everything

Dumb white girls. Whoopee.


They all pointed and laughed, didn't they?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
... and people still are arguing for universal college education. Lmao.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Another day, another story about Americans handling Covid like the fools we are.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: I understand where they're coming from; from their perspective nobody gives a shiat about them or their future, so might as well have a little fun as the world ends.


I understand it fine, up to the point where they seem to forget to add "And I'm likely to kill other people that have never done shiat to me or even known who I am."  In other words - kids forgetting that shiat has consequences beyond themselves.  Not surprising, but my understanding drops off a continental shelf right there.  Be as nihilistic as you like about your own shiat, that's fine.  Don't expect anyone to understand "Let's take a few bodies with me lol."  Fark that.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
College students engaging in risky behavior?

That's never happened before in the history of anything.
 
151
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Another day, another story about Americans handling Covid like the fools we are.
[Fark user image image 425x439]


I'd prefer if piglet had just said "2020" instead.

Yesterday my roommate was talking about something and said "it's been a couple years since I last saw it..."

Instant reply "so... Like... July?"

We chuckled, went silent, then sighed.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: johnny_vegas: I'm glad I don't have to worry about that temptation anymore

[ufdeltagamma.files.wordpress.com image 850x829]
/you know, like I had to worry about it when I was in college, being all studly and everything

Dumb white girls. Whoopee.

I don't know if they're dumb, possibly shallow I imagine.  Sorry you have a problem with their race


You're the one who posted jailbait, you farking creep.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was told this younger generation is the most liberal generation to have ever lived ... what's up with that?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: dozens of students crammed together in FSU-branded attire, drinking and socializing without masks in Tallahassee, Florida.

OK, how exactly was it determined that these were FSU students, or even students at all? Ever been to Tallahassee? Half the population wears Seminole gear, students, alumni, relatives and plain people. Even FAMU students wear FSU attire. Of course, the FAMU students are a bit easier to recognize.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm glad I don't have to worry about that temptation anymore

[ufdeltagamma.files.wordpress.com image 850x829]
/you know, like I had to worry about it when I was in college, being all studly and everything


it's odd, I don't find any of those girls attractive
 
wantingout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FarkBucket18: I was told this younger generation is the most liberal generation to have ever lived ... what's up with that?

only when it comes to being offended by words.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.