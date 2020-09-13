 Skip to content
 
(Time)   Lock of Lincoln's hair sells for $81,000, John Hammond just got a bargain
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Along with a blood-stained telegram?  The hell?  The hair - sure - gross but that happened, ok.  Why does a telegram to some rando have blood all over it?  I know paper cuts can be a biatch but...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lincoln Money Shot Channel:

lincoln moneyshot
Youtube hrnbFd9gsLk
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clone him and turn him loose on the Republican party with a flame thrower.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How much for the hair taken from his postmortem before he was shot?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: Clone him and turn him loose on the Republican party with a flame thrower.


Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: How much for the hair taken from his postmortem before he was shot?


wat?
 
0lorin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you want Abrodolph Lincoler?
Because this is how you get Abrodolph Lincoler!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
271 words.  Do more with less farkers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Along with a blood-stained telegram?  The hell?  The hair - sure - gross but that happened, ok.  Why does a telegram to some rando have blood all over it?  I know paper cuts can be a biatch but...


The story was that the doctor had a telegram in his pocket as he was conducting the autopsy. After he snipped the lock of hair near Abe's left temple, the only piece of paper he had to stick it into was the telegram.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Along with a blood-stained telegram?  The hell?  The hair - sure - gross but that happened, ok.  Why does a telegram to some rando have blood all over it?  I know paper cuts can be a biatch but...


Having many a field trip to the Henry Ford Museum's Lincoln Assassination Chair (mere feet from JFK's Assassination Lincoln-fun fact, Truman terminated the Cadillac Beast contract to punish GM for all the $$$ they contributed to local boy Thomas Dewey's campaign) the docents explain what everybody thought was Abe's blood & brains was actually his hair pomade, which we kids found grosser
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's an exceedingly rare hair with great but terrible powers if used in the center of a magic wand.
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How would you even prove it's Lincoln's hair?

See: David Mitchell, 8/10 Cats Does Countdown, Kate's toenail clippings.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BTW subby it's Crichton's 'Timeline' that has the time-traveling scientist disappointed by Lincoln's scratchy Hoosier twang-terrible film adaptation, too
 
