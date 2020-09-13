 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Protip: Don't swallow the COVID-19 test stick   (mylondon.news) divider line
10
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, spit?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Side Effects of Swallowing the Covid-19 Test Stick may include: Esophageal inflammation, Gag Reflex, and the testing Technician walking away shaking their head to get another one....
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a reflex...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That'll go down as a flunk.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's going to test positive for the test stick.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Hopefully through biological processes it will come loose," Mr Skidmore said.

You can't make this stuff up, folks.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eventually there's that one.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Test results available in 1-3 days.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but if this was a lady, you'd all be lining up to "help her".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
whiuich

i know they spell things a bit different but WTH ???
 
