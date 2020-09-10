 Skip to content
(The Jakarta Post)   Anti-maskers of Jakarta get to dig the graves for those who have died from covid-19   (thejakartapost.com) divider line
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems reasonable, might solve some problems here too.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's make the Trump supporters do this as well.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Let's make the Trump supporters do this as well.


They're too busy digging their own.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Force Covidiots to face their victims. Should be a global policy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We need that in America. As they fill up the trumpvilles with the trumpkin killed dead.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Donnie...start digging!
 
soupafi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should also be forced to work in the hospital, with COVID patients. And you don't get to wear a mask.  May the odds be ever in your favor.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now make them do it here in USA
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not against this.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Donnie...start digging!


With those tiny hands?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No. probably impossible to convince a Trumper of anything at this point. They've already been inoculated to this idea.  2 months ago my sister invited me to dinner at a restaurant with the whole family. I said no thank you, I wasn't going to any sit down restaurants. She gets pissed at me for falling for this whole Covid thing and goes on a rant at how mask wearing was going to kill us all.
The reasoning she heard was the mask filters out the everyday pathogens that keep our immune systems working. Wearing the mask will make us our immune systems weaker due to disuse and more susceptible to more diseases in the long run and kill us Allllll!.  I abruptly said Yeah, OK, I've heard enough of this nonsense, Buh Bye. Haven't spoken to her since.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media1.tenor.com image 398x498]


Only off by about 3,000 miles
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A preview of 2021
 
reveal101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: No. probably impossible to convince a Trumper of anything at this point. They've already been inoculated to this idea.  2 months ago my sister invited me to dinner at a restaurant with the whole family. I said no thank you, I wasn't going to any sit down restaurants. She gets pissed at me for falling for this whole Covid thing and goes on a rant at how mask wearing was going to kill us all.
The reasoning she heard was the mask filters out the everyday pathogens that keep our immune systems working. Wearing the mask will make us our immune systems weaker due to disuse and more susceptible to more diseases in the long run and kill us Allllll!.  I abruptly said Yeah, OK, I've heard enough of this nonsense, Buh Bye. Haven't spoken to her since.


Had a similar conversation with the father in law recently, only we ended with agreeing to disagree after I pointed out that people once said seatbelts would prevent you from being safely ejected from the vehicle. We finished our beers and had a good time. I don't think I fully got through to him, but I hope so.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Antifa tactics. Make the perps bury the dead.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

soupafi: Should also be forced to work in the hospital, with COVID patients. And you don't get to wear a mask.  May the odds be ever in your favor.


They don't need masks! Haven't you been listening? If this ain't a Democrat Hoax then RepublicanJebus will protect them all!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Sergeant Angle: Donnie...start digging!

With those tiny hands?


You're right, that wouldn't be fair. Let's get him a tiny shovel.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Forwarding this to my senator.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We'll carry em you bury em..
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Awesome. Now they will be able to sniff out the truth!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: No. probably impossible to convince a Trumper of anything at this point. They've already been inoculated to this idea.  2 months ago my sister invited me to dinner at a restaurant with the whole family. I said no thank you, I wasn't going to any sit down restaurants. She gets pissed at me for falling for this whole Covid thing and goes on a rant at how mask wearing was going to kill us all.
The reasoning she heard was the mask filters out the everyday pathogens that keep our immune systems working. Wearing the mask will make us our immune systems weaker due to disuse and more susceptible to more diseases in the long run and kill us Allllll!.  I abruptly said Yeah, OK, I've heard enough of this nonsense, Buh Bye. Haven't spoken to her since.


I love how no two anti-maskers seem to have the same medical reasoning as to why we shouldn't wear a mask. It's exactly like Korean "fan death" bullshiat in that way.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think we are getting mass graves right now in the USA.    Not since the NYC surge of deaths.   It must be pretty rough in other parts of the world right now.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like this idea.
 
