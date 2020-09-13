 Skip to content
 
(Hartford Courant)   After taking a family vacation, and coming home not feeling well - A nurse supervisor decided to go to work in a nursing home anyway and not wear a mask. Four dead and three dozen infected later, a newspaper has uncovered the identity of COVID Mary   (courant.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder what on earth she was thinking?

This is a sad story.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The missus works in health care and said the nurses and other frontline workers are often surprisingly sloppy with their disinfecting and judgment. Unfortunately, this comes as no surprise.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buttercat: I wonder what on earth she was thinking?

This is a sad story.


She wasn't, and this the problem is that some health professionals are not as smart as some believe them to be. Just because they passed the courses doesn't mean they will follow health advice.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We can't get the people who should no better to do it right, what hope is there of getting the uninformed to go along?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: We can't get the people who should no better to do it right, what hope is there of getting the uninformed to go along?


know better
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are the people we should send to Mars
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.


At best, it's negligent homicide, but yes, she should be charged. It's not like she was asymptomatic, and she wantonly disregarded PPE protocols on top of that.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Do I enjoy wearing a mask in this heat? Of course I don't. Am I a selfish prick? No.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Do I enjoy wearing a mask in this heat? Of course I don't. Am I a selfish prick? No.


Don't sell yourself short
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor Mary A. Ciezynski, being outed by name. She should know the internet never forgets. Just ask Kirby Delauter.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nurses in these places are.underpaid and overworked.

Sadly, these places also have lower standards than hospitals, so you get shiatgibbons like this.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Points for actually being named Mary, I suppose.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are amateur numbers. Our local nursing home is excelling. (LaSalle County, Illinois, from https://www.dph.illinois.gov/cov​id19/l​ong-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid​-19 )

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Those are amateur numbers. Our local nursing home is excelling. (LaSalle County, Illinois, from https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covi​d19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-​covid-19 )

[Fark user image 428x318]


Please note, this is a 99-bed nursing home. The totals include the employees.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: These are the people we should send to Mars


No, I've seen this documentary.  These would be the people who open a portal to Hell on Mars.

It doesn't end well for anyone.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blood and ashes what a woolheaded crackbrain chit.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or it would ve if it was Two Rivers instead of three.

/Hangs head in shame
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope everyone involved feels as bad as humanly possible for the rest of their long and miserable lives.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Straight up negligent homicide.  As a nurse she should have straight up known better.   Not only should she be charged she should be sued for wrongful death.

The nursing home should be too, it is time that we  require by law that Nursing homes are to be held to the same standards as hospitals.   Far too often they are run on budgets sao tight you could bounce a quarter off them in order to pull as much profit as possible.  All direct health care should be non profit.

It is an abomination to make a profit off the suffering of others.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Do I enjoy wearing a mask in this heat? Of course I don't. Am I a selfish prick? No.


I love wearing masks.  Noticeable reduction in allergy issues, and I am somewhat anonymous when out in public.  What's not to like about that?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They died for a noble cause: that nurse's freedom.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: These are the people we should send to Mars


Think you meant sun.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: johnny_vegas: These are the people we should send to Mars

Think you meant sun.


Deep space.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should just save time by moving covid-19 patients into the nursing home.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: dickfreckle: Do I enjoy wearing a mask in this heat? Of course I don't. Am I a selfish prick? No.

I love wearing masks.  Noticeable reduction in allergy issues, and I am somewhat anonymous when out in public.  What's not to like about that?


Yep.  Also, they're great when mowing the lawn, really helps with the allergies.  Think I'll keep that up when/if this ever ends.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All nurses are amazing and are never bad at their jobs, ever. They don't even have performance reviews, it's just 10/10 on anything anyone chooses to write down on solid gold tablets, which they get to keep.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: BumpInTheNight: Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.

At best, it's negligent homicide, but yes, she should be charged. It's not like she was asymptomatic, and she wantonly disregarded PPE protocols on top of that.


This is like knowing you're drunk off your ass, can't even stand without wobbling, but decide to go for a drive anyway.

This evil, stupid biatch is a mass-murderer. She'd best hope the authorities put her safely away before some angry relatives of her victims catch her.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [media.tenor.com image 244x214]


Fark user imageView Full Size


no
 
tpmchris
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.


For what? Because others have a weak immune system?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.


Im surprised the private prison industry aint lobbying to put plague rats in their prisons.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tpmchris: BumpInTheNight: Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.

For what? Because others have a weak immune system?


Well, it's a nursing home. So she knew that.

But even if she didn't, one of my favorite lessons from law school takes care of that:

Egg shell skull rule
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Those are amateur numbers. Our local nursing home is excelling. (LaSalle County, Illinois, from https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covi​d19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-​covid-19 )

[Fark user image 428x318]


That rivals some nations
 
schubie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The Googles Do Nothing: [media.tenor.com image 244x214]

[Fark user image image 200x200]

no


Judging from her hair, she time traveled from 1986. How could she have known?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

schubie: Giant Clown Shoe: The Googles Do Nothing: [media.tenor.com image 244x214]

[Fark user image image 200x200]

no

Judging from her hair, she time traveled from 1986. How could she have known?


SLC farker here. It's quite possible that she didn't travel from 1986, but rather from Utah.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ahh, the worst kind of idiot. An educated idiot!
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buttercat: I wonder what on earth she was thinking?

This is a sad story.


She wasn't.

She's obviously a complete and utter fu*king idiot.  Who should also lose her job and should probably be sued into oblivion by the families who lost their loved ones (or had them contract COVID) due to her rank stupidity.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Merltech: buttercat: I wonder what on earth she was thinking?

This is a sad story.

She wasn't, and this the problem is that some health professionals are not as smart as some believe them to be. Just because they passed the courses doesn't mean they will follow health advice.


My Mom is a nurse, has a Master's degree.
She is pretty much an idiot.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Killed just 4? Andrew Cuomo laughes at that weak exhibition.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: These are the people we should send to Mars


These are the people who should get exactly the treatment she got.

Expose these disease vectors and publish their names, along with the number of people they've infected or killed. Might just prove to be an effective deterrent
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Merltech: some health professionals are not as smart as some believe them to be. Just because they passed the courses doesn't mean they will follow health advice.


An acquaintance of mine is a registered nurse.  She does not wash her hands.  Ever.

I confronted her once as she exited the bathroom without washing her hands.  She said "I'm a nurse.  I don't have to.  I have special training on how to prevent spreading disease."
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: All direct health care should be non profit.


img.hmn.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My mom is a retired RN, and I'm so goddamn thankful she's out of that environment.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: They should just save time by moving covid-19 patients into the nursing home.


Who died and made you Governor of New York?
 
Troo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Among those sickened at Three Rivers was Mary Suleske, Ciezynski's mother. She died a few weeks later.

She killed her own mother for a farking summer beach vacation with other covidiots.  I genuinely hope she gets charged with murder.


"While Suleske was considered a COVID-19 positive case under DPH guidelines, she didn't die from the virus. The Chief State Medical Examiner's office after reviewing the death again following inquiries from The Courant has concluded she died of sepsis."
 
trialpha
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Killed just 4? Andrew Cuomo laughes at that weak exhibition.


Cuomo made a bad decision once, so that totally makes the complete and utter incompetence by everyone else okay!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At best, it's negligent homicide, but yes, she should be charged. It's not like she was asymptomatic, and she wantonly disregarded PPE protocols on top of that.


Roughly 99.5% of American cops believe COVID-19 is a Democrat hoax. She could have spit in their faces five minutes after a positive test and still faced no consequences.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
