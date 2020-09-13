 Skip to content
(AP News)   After 13 years, Opa-Locka, FL has overturned a ban on "saggy pants". So now you can be 'Lookin' like a fool. With your pants on the Ground'   (apnews.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now maybe "The Villages" can ban saggy balls.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, Florida is going to turn blue this year.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: Now maybe "The Villages" can ban saggy balls.


Maintenance Man, huh
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pull up your pants running man fall down behind car
Youtube nWkjtZCx6Fw
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think at this point the only way to combat saggy pants is to start showing kids images of their parents their age, wearing them that way.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Turns out, it's helpful to know who the idiots are from a distance.
 
