 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegraph)   If proven, would this be enough to convince the anti-maskers to get over the political BS and just wear the damn mask?   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Vaccination, Infection, Infectious disease, Immunity, Face masks, Immunology, Dr Monica Gandhi  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2020 at 6:53 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, it wouldn't be enough. In fact it would have the opposite effect.
The Cruelty Is The Point™
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No
Now I'll read it
Yeah, let us know how that works out.

// wear a damn mask
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Researchers suggest..'
"Studies show..'
'People are saying..'
"Latest polls say...'

JESUS NEVER WORE A MASK IN THE BIBLE
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
advances the unproven but promising theory

FTFY and stopped reading right there.

1984 came to life in the UK, now they're trying to make The Worker come to life there, too
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every Farker already knows the answer to this.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The maskholes don't care and won't change their 'minds'. The End.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ya know, when you look at the mechanics of this, we have a full on Jones' Kool-Aid play in progress.
Trump* is literally giving a deadly loyalty challenge to his cult.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Very intriguing, but unlikely to motivate maskholes. I (in Canada) am currently only wearing a medical grade mask indoors in public places. Why? Because as a now retired healthcare professional, I know they work. Cloth masks, bandanas, et al are better than nothing, so the more people will wear masks the better. Viruses can be "starved out" if hosts do not spread them to others. Maskholes are science stupid, so I don't have a lot of hope that Covid will wane until full vaccine compliance is achieved. Not likely.
Tl;dr - we are f*cked
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dumski: Very intriguing, but unlikely to motivate maskholes. I (in Canada) am currently only wearing a medical grade mask indoors in public places. Why? Because as a now retired healthcare professional, I know they work. Cloth masks, bandanas, et al are better than nothing, so the more people will wear masks the better. Viruses can be "starved out" if hosts do not spread them to others. Maskholes are science stupid, so I don't have a lot of hope that Covid will wane until full vaccine compliance is achieved. Not likely.
Tl;dr - we are f*cked


Remember how America was the Arsenal of Democracy?

We would supply the world with weapons to fight the fascists and dictators.

Now we are the Arsenal of Infection. We will resupply viruses to parts of the world that are running low.

We're helpers.

You're welcome.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't wear the masks because they're uncomfortable.

They have a lot of high-minded (and not-so-high-minded) excuses why they won't submit to the tyranny of a mask, but the real reason is that they just don't like wearing masks.

If they had a secondary reason, it's a sense of outraged entitlement.  Why are you making US wear a mask?  WE are not sick.  WE should get a pass.  All you other plague carriers, yeah, you mask up, but WE certainly don't need to.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, for the simple reason that what sane people call "proven" they call "some libby-lib scientist said it to push their Satanic agenda".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mask-holes don't wanna wear the mask full stop. Logic won't work. Practicality won't work. Even if you proved that wearing masks dramatically increased your chances of not getting sick and dying or dramatically reduced your symptoms....it wouldn't work. Some people are just assholes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: No, for the simple reason that what sane people call "proven" they call "some libby-lib scientist said it to push their Satanic agenda".
[Fark user image image 850x645]


The more I think about it...the more I feel a kinship with The Fallen Angel. He wanted to be free. He wanted to be independent, individual. He didn't want to sit around all day and praise an all-powerful sociopath.

Because, the Abrahamic God is a sociopath. Everything is literally about him. How best to please HIM. How best to do HIS bidding. God is a sociopath and Lucifer was tired of God's shiat.

And, he would have done the same thing to us. Forced us to be his perfect little puppets, that is. But, Lucifer saved us. Now, we have a choice. Serve a sociopath or be free.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 211x159]


A dummask?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 211x159]

A dummask?


nice
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just have the military give the non masked a terminal case of lead poisoning.  I bet the anti maskers start wearing a mask.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Since the goal of right wingers is to get as many people killed as possible, I highly doubt it. They're still not happy with nearly 200,000 deaths, they want more and they want them faster.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No. The pro-virus folks are mentally diseased sociopaths who will not be dissuaded by science and facts.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only if the mask owns the libs.

A lib owning mask.

You know: Liberales persona occisio
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The more evidence you provide, the more anti-maskers people dig in.

At least it seems like mask wearing has become fairly universal. I was just out for a walk in ATL, and everyone in contested areas outside had them on. It seems to get better every week.
 
flood222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Earlier this year, a team of researchers in China found that hamsters housed behind a barrier made of surgical masks were less likely to get infected by the coronavirus.

I wonder if they tested isolation?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: No, it wouldn't be enough. In fact it would have the opposite effect.
The Cruelty Is The Point™


Headline asked a question - standard rules apply.
 
Pincy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NO, nothing will help convince these people because they don't want to be convinced. Not wearing a mask is a political statement for them. They don't care about the possible dangers to their health (or anyone else's health). Their dear leader says that wearing a mask is a sign of weakness and government oppression and thus they won't wear a mask. It's as simple as that.
 
skatedrifter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went to the super market today and the ONLY person that didn't have a mask on was literally the biggest guy in the store, possible steroid use. He was looking around almost like he was waiting for someone to say something to him. Like he's so buff he can't get the virus or some shiat.

Having said that, I still think masks are stupid and mandating them is clearly a violation of rights.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can't reason someone out of something they didn't reason themselves into
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well if he can do it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give right wingers a mask that says "Trump 2020", "Back the Blue", "Own the Libs", or any other right wing phrase they believe will trigger the libs, and they'll be wearing them in their sleep.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Well if he can do it
[Fark user image image 425x409]


I'm so farking tired of people who think Monica Lewinsky jokes are funny.  Fark you
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Face masks could be giving people Covid-19

About half the country will stop reading right there.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The political bs is a ruse.  Most of them just don't wanna and think it's stupid.  The ones you hear yammering about freedom are the types that aren't comfortable having an opinion.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.