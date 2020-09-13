 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Never ask 'What else can go wrong?'. There's still earthquakes, volcanos, Godzilla, Cthulhu, giant meteor   (ktla.com)
596 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2020 at 6:05 PM



EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds and snakes.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Crystal Pepsi
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mudslide season should be a hoot.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kracken.

The Reckoning.

A Spice Girls reunion tour.

The world still has more to throw at us...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What else can go wrong...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Add to that possible civil war and a deadly COVID mutation... yeah we aint out of the woods by a long shot
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss this man. I wished he lived to be 500.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ants. It will be the ants next.

jellybeansofdoom.comView Full Size


/ Oh mock me now but I have 2020 backing me up on this.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish David Attenborough would do a nature documentary on the migration patterns of the gold-diggers, and the plight of the dustbowl Okie. California was populated by people (mostly white men), who had no where better to go, or were just batshiat crazy.

The gold is gone. The central valley is far past its prime and headed to its own dustbowl. And there ain't enough water (see Mulholland, LA Aqueduct, and the monstrous CA Aqueduct).

Good times are over over here. Fire out front should have told you.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh ... wake me up when any of that shiat happens East of the Mississippi or north of the Mason-Dixon.

Until then, sounds like a lot of people chose poorly with where they decided to live.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Don't ever challenge WORSE."
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: I wish David Attenborough would do a nature documentary on the migration patterns of the gold-diggers, and the plight of the dustbowl Okie. California was populated by people (mostly white men), who had no where better to go, or were just batshiat crazy.

The gold is gone. The central valley is far past its prime and headed to its own dustbowl. And there ain't enough water (see Mulholland, LA Aqueduct, and the monstrous CA Aqueduct).

Good times are over over here. Fire out front should have told you.


Being 2nd generation Californian you ain't wrong. I was born when Mom was living in a massive split-level mansion in the hills of La Jolla. We'll soon reside in a crappy one bedroom concrete hovel with a view of the homeless peeing in the shrubs in front of our window.

/ Let's see ... lost it all in the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s. At least I'm consistent.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 475x684]

I miss this man. I wished he lived to be 500.


Rebuttal by C. Montgomery Burns:
Re ... cyc ... ling? - Mr Burns
Youtube ZYbuTAaZvns
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lenny Bruce is not afraid.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Meh ... wake me up when any of that shiat happens East of the Mississippi or north of the Mason-Dixon.

Until then, sounds like a lot of people chose poorly with where they decided to live.


New Madrid Fault.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

saturn badger: [Fark user image image 466x672]


No, the season finale is either the re-election of Trump or civil war over Biden's election.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You got it wrong about the giant meteor, it's not coming to make things worse, it's going to bring a swift and merciful end. The giant meteor is the thing that puts us out of our misery.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why is the sky blue.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UvmWxm3​n​R6E
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The next disaster 2020 has in store:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Protomolecule.  Don't taunt it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

saturn badger: [Fark user image image 466x672]


Looks kinda Gamera-ish to me.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The election in November...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nidiot: You got it wrong about the giant meteor, it's not coming to make things worse, it's going to bring a swift and merciful end. The giant meteor is the thing that puts us out of our misery.


I have my money on Yellowstone Caldera.

Or a mega-tsunami from La Palma. Yeah, that's it. Mega-tsunami.

...and ruthless efficiency.
 
