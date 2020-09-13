 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Even a farkin' swan knows that you should be wearing a mask   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So you're saying a bird brain is smarter than a Trump, any Trump?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 2020's Maskot
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's lucky that wasn't a Canada Goose, those hell beasts would choke you to death with your own improperly warn mask.  Then they'd dig out your chest, crack open the rib cage and use your corpse as their new hatchery.

I tell you, the land scape around our Walmarts, Hobby Lobbys and Lowe's stores being littered with those corpse-nests really adds a kind of morbid charm.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just to be certain, you're talking about this bird, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


'Cause there's usually a bunch of them hanging around the ponds of the apartment complex where I live. And every once in a while, they're perched on top of the apartment buildings.  And they do hiss at you like they'll ripe your heart out and occasionally chase after you if you get even remotely close to them and/or their hatchlings. They are not friendly birds.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yes. Of course.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Swans have killed people.

By drowning, but still.

They can also break your limbs with their powerful wings.

Swans are no joke, even though they look sweet and peaceful.

Everyone knows geese are maniacs, particularly anyone who has had the misfortune of dealing with one or a flock. There was a small flock of them that terrorized the small lake at my old business park for a while before they finally flew away. They would actually chase people crossing the bridge to get to the restaurants for lunch. It was insane. At one point, people had to be escorted by mop-handle wielding security guards, both for their safety and the birds', because some people were becoming goose-cidal and threatening to run over or otherwise kill the birds. Also, the pooooooooooop! It was everywhere and "slicker than goose shiat" is true! And smelly. Everyone was very happy when the flock moved on, though I never found out why they did. If it was something the business park did or if the geese just decided to book it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's them alright, want to know the real reason we Canadians are so polite?  Legend has it if you fail to hold even one door open for a stranger you will be cursed the following spring with a family of them deciding your front porch is their new home for the summer, and every summer after that, until the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.  So basically forever.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Trump* Loyalty Mask Challenge is really no different than what Jones demanded of his cult with the Kool-Aid.
While it may not 100% deadly to the entire cult, it is 100% deadly to the dead ones.
This is fine.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's the one.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWANS ARE DICKHEADS. FARK SWANS.

/that is all
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RESISTING ARREST!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/loved that movie.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever girl.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...But then again swans are fowl.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you have a problem with Canada gooses, then you have a problem with me. And I suggest you let that marinate.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w1exJGP​Z​yhs
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i got that when we started greenlighting tweets it was "its a more condensed blah blah"

but this just feels like we're repoasting reddit stuff, only like 2 days later
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That's not a bird.  It's a cobra chicken.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Exactly, no need to go wading around in that cess pool and we only get the good stuff that floats to the top.  Plus all the good memes based on the topic are already made and ready to be copy/pasted into the thread at our leisure.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like that the caption is "mets ton masque, on t'a dit" ( put on your mask, we told you )

This uses the informal "tu" form rather than the formal "vous" form.

There are many factors affecting the choice between these forms.
http://www.french-linguistics.co.uk/g​r​ammar/tu_and_vous.shtml

"tu" is often used with children but following usage rule seems more applicable here.

Speaker A treating speaker B with contempt (e.g. because B has just crashed into A's car).
When a speaker wants to be deliberately disrespectful to somebody (e.g. because they're annoyed with them), they can deliberately 'break' the social barrier and use tu where vous would otherwise be expected.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Okay. Let's get this over with...

*grabs baseball bat*
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I believe you. I once had a an especially-skilled killer of a dog that routinely killed squirrels, 'coons, possum and such in the yard. Going to the private park not far from home, though he loved the lake, he wouldn't go in if there were geese remotely near the bank.

The previous dog, a pacifist under all circumstances--frankly, a coward--had a run-in with ducks in the park. I was crossing a short footbridge over a stream and he ran down into the water for a dip as was his practice--but discovered a momma and baby ducklings there. Baby ducks swam away, momma duck swam at him, quacking like a storm whistle or something. He ran to me on the bridge, not quite able to climb out on the bridge and me not quite able to pull him up out of the water. Afraid I'd pull his legs out of socket I dropped him back in the water. The look of terror and accusation on his face as I sacrificed him to the duck was pitiful. I realized to keep walking and draw him out on the opposite bank, but by now momma duck had circled there and blocked his path. I turned back to the other bank where he'd gone in to draw him there. Again the look of panic as I abandoned him there to apparently flee the duck myself was pitiful. But he did come when I called him, with the duck close behind. He never dipped in that stream again, always checked the water closely before walking over the footbridge.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

God damn Canadians make a lot of noise and shiat everywhere, but don't really do much to earn the reputation they have.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank you for adding yet another reason why I'm glad I live close to the Canadian border. :)
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Geese and swans can't actually break your bones. Their own bones are thin and hollow because they have to be able to fly. The worst they can give you is a good beaking. They're just taking advantage of the part of your brain that thinks you're a tiny squeaky mammal and that the goose is a dinosaur. Don't fall for it
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Just spread your arms and hiss back. Do not back down. The enemy smells fear but can be dominated
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All I know is they are Yummy
 
