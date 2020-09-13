 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Locals complain that their lighthouse's new daymark can be seen at night   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


far out man
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to live inside so I don't have to look at it.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I like it. I get that folks want a lighthouse to look like a lighthouse, but a lighthouse that looks like that draws tourists.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night. They can see that thing from the 19th century.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it, but shouldn't a lighthouse have a large high contrast pattern that could be seen in poor visibility, also one that would be visible to the color blind?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Honestly I like it. I get that folks want a lighthouse to look like a lighthouse, but a lighthouse that looks like that draws tourists.


I like the way you said it, but i was inspired to play with a bit.

I get that folks want a lighthouse the world to look like a lighthouse meet their expectations, but a lighthouse things that looks like that don't, are what draws tourists attention.

Or in my own mind, when our expectations are challenged, is the kind of event that demands we grow and evolve our understanding (expectations).
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan on opening an expensive art supply store nearby, so I'm getting a kick out of these ....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: I like it, but shouldn't a lighthouse have a large high contrast pattern that could be seen in poor visibility, also one that would be visible to the color blind?


I'd think you could paint a lighthouse black and it would function just fine.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhgggg.

it used to be a graceful and peaceful compliment to the natural scenery of the coast. it was calming to gaze upon:

Fark user imageView Full Size


now it's a monument to the the artist, his ego, his style. screw nature and the beauty of the sea!

Fark user imageView Full Size


and he looks like a loud, obnoxious asshole. the lighthouse is just another self-portrait for him now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The region that is known for skittles would rather their lighthouse not look like Skittles. Who knew?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sweet jibbering crap, what an eyesore.

I would have gone to see the original...  but not that farking 'shroom induced shiatshow.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How long before a drunk driver hits it?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

luna1580: uhgggg.

it used to be a graceful and peaceful compliment to the natural scenery of the coast. it was calming to gaze upon:

[Fark user image 382x270]

now it's a monument to the the artist, his ego, his style. screw nature and the beauty of the sea!

[Fark user image 390x278]

and he looks like a loud, obnoxious asshole. the lighthouse is just another self-portrait for him now:

[Fark user image 274x341]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: flondrix: I like it, but shouldn't a lighthouse have a large high contrast pattern that could be seen in poor visibility, also one that would be visible to the color blind?

I'd think you could paint a lighthouse black and it would function just fine.


I think the paint job is supposed to be unique so sailors can see which lighthouse it is.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

luna1580: uhgggg.

it used to be a graceful and peaceful compliment to the natural scenery of the coast. it was calming to gaze upon:


A large white phallic symbol sticking out of the ground is "natural scenery"?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuartp9: luna1580: uhgggg.

it used to be a graceful and peaceful compliment to the natural scenery of the coast. it was calming to gaze upon:

A large white phallic symbol sticking out of the ground is "natural scenery"?


no moran. the "natural scenery" it the sea and green plants around the lighthouse. you can't be "a compliment to" something you are already a part of.

and you seriously think lighthouses look like they do because they are simply big dicks? and humans love dicks?

to be seen far out at sea a lighthouse must be tall. a building that safely does that, while also using the fewest building materials and real estate, will always be some form of a tower.

anyway, if the old, boring white lighthouse marred your ability to peacefully enjoy the coast view, how is the new paint job any IMPROVEMENT?
 
