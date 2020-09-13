 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOCO Oklahoma City)   It's hard to bear a root canal, or root canal a bear, or something like that   (koco.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Yum Yum, American Black Bear, Lion, Mammal, Bear, Alabama, River, veterinary dentist Dr. Bert Gaddis  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2020 at 5:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you have the bear in the chair it's all smooth sailing.  Speaking of bigger tools, however, lots of people have one or two teeth that require the vet dentists canine root canal tool.   Luckily they share.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the bear armed? 2A!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see them root a bear canal!
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Root canals aren't as painful as hemorrhoids after Tex-Mex night subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rooting Bear Canals is my Midnight Oil leather & chaps cabana-boy cover band
 
Quadlok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, hope the bear has good dental insurance. 3 root canals would put me way over my yearly maximum benefit...
 
solobarik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd like a root beer canal
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.