(Lehigh Valley Live)   Cops looking for Dodge that destroyed church playground last week and caused a thousand dollars worth of damage, which seems about right to replace a taillight on a late model vehicle   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asshole.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bundynews.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Blue Lives Matter klan would love to help them look for this vehicle.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville

Some folk will never eat a skunk, but then again there's fogel...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it was a Chevy, it would have broken down before it even got close to the playground!

adweek.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know of somebody that broke a side mirror on his Tesla. Replacement part cost 3000€.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Asshole.


Oxymoronic Asshole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

padraig: I know of somebody that broke a side mirror on his Tesla. Replacement part cost 3000€.


My 2011 Chevy Aveo, Kelly Blue Book Value $1,600, needs a taillight lens to pass inspection, you can't order just lens any more you have to order the whole assembly.
Ordered one on Amazon,$60, gets here it is not the one pictured on Amazon
Sent Amazon a message they said they were just the middle man they will pass the message on to the people who actually sold the light, I haven't heard back
Try again go on to something called GM Parts Direct enter VIN to make sure they have the right light they do,pay extra for two day air, all together second one will cost me $193. Next day, after the funds are transfered out of my bank account get a message, so sorry because of Covid there will be a fifeteen day delay on your order and we will let you know when it ships.
So 250 dollars later still no taillight lens and I'm driving around in a car that passed everything but a cracked lens for safety inspection so I can get a ticket and in PA if it takes more than 14 days to return to the inspection station to address any defects you have to pay for a whole new inspection.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville

Some folk will never eat a skunk, but then again there's fogel...


That's not totally fair, the article says the incident occurred in nearby lower jabip.  Fogelsville sounds fancy by comparison.  They've even got a state police station.
 
