(Twitter)   A handyman shows up to fix a sweet little old lady's light and he...wait...he fixes the light? And the ceiling? And the walls? And her front steps? And her lawn? And all of her electrical wiring? And her water? For free? O RLY? YA RLY   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's how it's done.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. They swept all that dust in here.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he fix the cable?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst porn ever.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he snake the drain?
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's getting written into a will and preparing a nest
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Worst porn ever.


Speak for yourself, subby.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doing a good deed and one hell of an advertising campaign built into it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: Did he fix the cable?


Apparently not
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The smoke is really bad today. My eyes won't stop watering.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did he clear out her back passage?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a plumber once spend 30 mins on the phone with me trying to explain how I could fix my toilet issue.  I had never used him before.  I'm handy but just didn't feel capable of what needed to be done (cutting the old pvc out of the T on the main cast iron soil stack).

I hired him for that job and he gets the call or recommendation for very job since.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus was guiding his hand.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Doing a good deed and one hell of an advertising campaign built into it.


You know, no good deed goes unpunished. More like a guy with a heart of gold acts as a catalyst to help another in need. Good on him, and all the volunteers he recruited.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jesus was guiding his hand.


I think we've determined that Jesus can't draw a straight line, can't steer worth sh*t, and definitely should not be allowed near power tools or electric wiring.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Salmon: Jesus was guiding his hand.

I think we've determined that Jesus can't draw a straight line, can't steer worth sh*t, and definitely should not be allowed near power tools or electric wiring.


hahah, yeah. They never said he did a good job!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
did she take off her top?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has thought about pooling resources together to help our fellow neighbors?

I.e. coming up with guidelines on how we contribute to a centralized pool of funding and developing a framework to allocate those funds where they are most needed.  It would be a good way to reap the benefits of the economy of scale as opposed to doing it piece meal.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like he can lay some pipe
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gau's dad has a bit more for him to do.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I wonder if anyone has thought about pooling resources together to help our fellow neighbors?

I.e. coming up with guidelines on how we contribute to a centralized pool of funding and developing a framework to allocate those funds where they are most needed.  It would be a good way to reap the benefits of the economy of scale as opposed to doing it piece meal.


Eh, then large scale corruption and waste ensues as the free riders flock in
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sid at Doerflers adjusted the carburetor in my Dodge pickup, and then fixed my heater for a grand total of $5 back in the early 90's. Angels exist.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I wonder if anyone has thought about pooling resources together to help our fellow neighbors?

I.e. coming up with guidelines on how we contribute to a centralized pool of funding and developing a framework to allocate those funds where they are most needed.  It would be a good way to reap the benefits of the economy of scale as opposed to doing it piece meal.


You mean... like... progressive taxation and functioning social services?

Crazy talk.  The only way to build a community is to cut taxes to the wealthy, demonize labor, and make it criminal and culturally unacceptable to be poor!  Sheesh. It's almost like you don't know how to American.
 
notto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you look around you can probably find opportunities to help like this through organization that already exist.

One that I support with volunteer hours and donations is Back Bay Mission in Biloxi MS. This keeps people in their homes that are still recovering from past storms and hurricanes.  These are homes that have been in families for multiple generations and that will be passed down to the next generation.  Without this type of help, they will be condemned and redeveloped into not so affordable housing.

https://thebackbaymission.org/ministr​i​es/

Housing restoration is a staple of Back Bay Mission's ministry. This program helps low-income families stay in their homes by making necessary renovations and repairs. Our professional and highly capable staff oversees volunteers from across the United States as they strengthen neighborhoods, seek justice, and transform lives.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good on him for being so generous .. Owe him a beer ..
 
tpmchris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he leave? The cynic in me expects to read about this dude claiming squatters rights soon.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: TomDooley: I wonder if anyone has thought about pooling resources together to help our fellow neighbors?

I.e. coming up with guidelines on how we contribute to a centralized pool of funding and developing a framework to allocate those funds where they are most needed.  It would be a good way to reap the benefits of the economy of scale as opposed to doing it piece meal.

Eh, then large scale corruption and waste ensues as the free riders flock in


Have you considered challenging yourself more?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jesus was guiding his hand.


No. Jesus was a carpenter. They didn't even have electricity in his day.

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: did she take off her top?


I don't think she was looking to scare him away.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: JTtheCajun: Doing a good deed and one hell of an advertising campaign built into it.

You know, no good deed goes unpunished. More like a guy with a heart of gold acts as a catalyst to help another in need. Good on him, and all the volunteers he recruited.


I just hope the publicity results in more paying jobs than he can handle, and he can build it into a non-profit business that employs others. It shows that hope and kindness haven't died everywhere.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone is going to lose their Masshole card doing things like that.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An auto mechanic once agreed to fix my (now-)wife's car -- on the condition that she never, ever, bring it back to that shop.

It was a rather old Peugeot, was falling apart anyway, and it was the last year of college, so she was happy to make that deal.
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait...is it really pronounced "WOO-burn"? I always thought it's "WHOA-burn".

Regahdless...good ahn that fackin' guy right theeah...
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
