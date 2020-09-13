 Skip to content
(Some Ungulate)   Elk flash mob   (distinctlymontana.com) divider line
10
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. I've seen bigger elk flash mobs in Estes Park, Colorado.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When do they start dancing to Thriller?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elk are like that. They herd better than cows. If you see one you're going to see them all.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously there was a lodge meeting.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think I've seen that video before.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Obviously there was a lodge meeting.


We have a winner!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If somebody could photoshop some MAGA hats on their heads I would like that very much.
 
foxtail
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: If somebody could photoshop some MAGA hats on their heads I would like that very much.


Fark isn't your personal......................

Did I do that right?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obviously someone turned the entity cramming rule off.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wasn't invited.
 
