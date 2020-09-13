 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Once they were our enemy and brought our economy to its knees. Now, they are more likely to do our bidding as long as we keep buying their sweet black gold. Happy 60th birthday, OPEC   (reuters.com) divider line
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Al Qaeda enjoys this reminder of their impotence.
 
Balder333
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.


Oil will become more irrelevant year after year, soon the Middle East better have a back-up strategy.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i recall sitting in long lines due to 'gas shortages' that were created by people who had plenty of gas. blow it out yer ass, OPEC.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Balder333: WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.

Oil will become more irrelevant year after year, soon the Middle East better have a back-up strategy.


They will switch to large scale solar farms. Their countries suck total ass. They literally can't ruin them. The coast is a different story of course but the interior of these places are barren wastelands.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"On its knees" is how our economy makes its living anyway.
 
batlock666
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once passed the OPEC building on a visit to Vienna. The building is much smaller than you would think. Also, there are no gas pump in front of it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Balder333: WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.

Oil will become more irrelevant year after year, soon the Middle East better have a back-up strategy.

They will switch to large scale solar farms. Their countries suck total ass. They literally can't ruin them. The coast is a different story of course but the interior of these places are barren wastelands.


What about Spice and Sandworms?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Por que tan serioso: Balder333: WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.

Oil will become more irrelevant year after year, soon the Middle East better have a back-up strategy.

They will switch to large scale solar farms. Their countries suck total ass. They literally can't ruin them. The coast is a different story of course but the interior of these places are barren wastelands.

What about Spice and Sandworms?


All must flow.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually we're producing so much oil that they have to kiss our ass.

Fortunately for them, as a capitalist economy, it's a tad bit more complicated then just turning on the spigots to drive their counties into utter ruin. That wouldn't be in our best interest in the long anyway.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lol, the US only imports about 3% of oil these days.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i recall sitting in long lines due to 'gas shortages' that were created by people who had plenty of gas. blow it out yer ass, OPEC.


I remember idiots on the radio screaming we needed to nuke them and take the oil.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: sinko swimo: i recall sitting in long lines due to 'gas shortages' that were created by people who had plenty of gas. blow it out yer ass, OPEC.

I remember idiots on the radio screaming we needed to nuke them and take the oil.


They still do.
Search Fark for the term "glass parking lot".

/google no longer returns number of hits
//at least not on the mobile
 
nijika
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hehe yeah theyare doing our bidding.  Sure.   Wink wink saw saw.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we were more determined to be energy independent we could be. We could be planning large scale green energy, geothermal, and nuclear energy plants. We could be subsidizing a nationwide fast charging network on our interstate highway system. We could be encouraging tractor trailers to convert to CNG which burns cleaner and is an easy transition from fossil fuels that has fewer international entanglements.
 
suze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​18/dec/04/george-hw-bush-saudi-arabia-​donald-trump
 
houstondragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nijika: Hehe yeah theyare doing our bidding.  Sure.   Wink wink saw saw.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Exactly. Let's be clear who's pulling the strings, it ain't the orange guy.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: stuffy: sinko swimo: i recall sitting in long lines due to 'gas shortages' that were created by people who had plenty of gas. blow it out yer ass, OPEC.

I remember idiots on the radio screaming we needed to nuke them and take the oil.

They still do.
Search Fark for the term "glass parking lot".

/google no longer returns number of hits
//at least not on the mobile


I remember this on posters, tshirts, cars.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this playing on the radio.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Lol, the US only imports about 3% of oil these days.


Some people have so much hate they need to direct it somewhere.
Production:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reserves:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/thread on facts vs feelings is two down
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.


What's your answer, Mr. Enviro Commie Treehugger
1) Solar panels?  Imagine how much they'll contribute to the Climate Hoax.  All those panels will just store and release heat into the air.
2) Windmills?  They cause cancer and kill bald eagles
3) Hydroelectric dams?  Oh no.  They actually cause moreflooding
Nope. No sir. Oil, coal, gas and nuclear.  That's all you get.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.


I always wondered what might have happened if we had maintained the CAFE mpgs set in the 70s and developed hybrid/electric technology back then.  All in a patriotic 'let no nation control us' mantra.

Yeah. We'd still have a holes tooling around in 10 mpg SUVs cause it's their right to feel safe and own the road.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He who lives by the bone saw, dies by the bone saw.
Watch out when that Lamborghini fund for all the Saudi princes runs out.
 
tfresh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: For fark's sake, it's time we got off the oil teat already.


For transportation fuel? Absolutely. Unfortunately though, pretty much half of what we use to maintain civilization is a petroleum biproduct.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If we were more determined to be energy independent we could be. We could be planning large scale green energy, geothermal, and nuclear energy plants. We could be subsidizing a nationwide fast charging network on our interstate highway system. We could be encouraging tractor trailers to convert to CNG which burns cleaner and is an easy transition from fossil fuels that has fewer international entanglements.


for an Irresponsible Captain you sure do know a lot of good idears. Hey!
 
