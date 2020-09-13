 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I give you... Fragile Masculinity circa 2018   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gnosis301
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay.
 
Eravior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ya know, I'm getting tired of this person ripping off other people's tweets and trying to pass them off as original.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always liked that framing it technique. Turn it into art. Frames are cheap and easy, even easier than the simplest of repairs for the pros.

(I'm no artist or critic, but it's certainly more attractive than much of the art I've seen.)
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Very thought provoking. A few years ago, an unknown artist also visited the facility I used to manage and gifted us this unique piece:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oh it's just an aggregator tweet.

/you'll get over it.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yeah with 0 credit given. Happens on all social media platforms.
 
slantsix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been a bit of an artist myself in the past, and the last time I attempted an installation, I ended up with a broken knuckle. Turns out my walls aren't drywall, but rather plaster over cement board.

That was 5 years ago and I retired my artistic practice that day.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yeah. This surprised me when it happened to me.
9 years ago.

/"trying to pass them off as original" is a strong statement
//the whole internet is probably 80% stuff ripped from other sites (see twitter, Reddit, Fark, etc)
///there were times when I got tired trying to find the source of a picture or powerful sentence and would just add "(not mine)" because I don't like taking credit for something that's not mine
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also: Let her go, man, 'cause she's gone

/unless this was extreme catfishing
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I go in a lot of houses for my job. I see punched walls regularly. The houses I see with the most holes from punching are foreclosures and the houses of cops. I've been to houses of cops that are less than 2 years old, and literally beat to shiat. I guess that is a way to release stress.

A friend of mine had some work dealing with the house that the Newtown killer lived in. He said cops literally tore the insides to shreds. ripping doors of hinges, throwing stuff through walls, and so on.  He asked one of the cops why they had raged on the house, and the cop said "we saw what he did to the kids."

College aged male renters  do a pretty good job of ruining their living quarters too. They are not just direspectful of other peoples property, sometimes they are just  plain, disgusting assholes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bought a house where one bedroom had a fist size hole in the wall. "Teenage Rage" I called it.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That looks like a cinderblock wall. The artist was the Hulk.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it hurt a lot if you hit a stud? I don't see someone whipping out a stud-finder before they punch a wall.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Wouldn't it hurt a lot if you hit a stud? I don't see someone whipping out a stud-finder before they punch a wall.


Found one. 👆
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

this looks interesting everything's ok: That looks like a cinderblock wall. The artist was the Hulk.


Not sure if serious. Anyway, looks like a textured panel with a paper backing that doesn't even have drywall behind it. So... the business went super cheap with the finishes and got what they paid for.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "trying to pass them off as original" is a strong statement


Talk about missing the joke...  (hint: go look at the Boobies in this thread)

/ "-" added to avoid the Boobies filter
 
