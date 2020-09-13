 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   It's HAPPENING: Orcas are now launching terrifying 'orchestrated' attacks on boats after being left out of the Sharknado movies   (thesun.ie) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Killer whale, Attack, Attack!, Whale, The Sun, The Times, Beached whale, News of the World  
•       •       •

1280 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2020 at 11:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This picture has been coming in handy lately.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're hungry?
They're sick and tired of our shiat?
They think a cat is aboard?

I think it's just a reminder to us puny humans that we are not really on top of the pecking order.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was all foretold----FORETOLD dammi!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've tried communicating with you air-dwelling weirdos for years, but you refuse to listen.....STOP F*CKING UP THE PLANET.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they figured out where all the fish are going.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame them.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 255x390]

It was all foretold----FORETOLD dammi!


Was going to post this, leaving satisfied someone beat me to the punch,kudos.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-Gov Chris Christie and Oprah have teamed up
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, it talks to the humpbacks and pisses off all the others.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby missed a golden opportunity for "orca-strated"
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, ORCAstrated.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like this shiat will put orcas on the fast track to extinction. At this rate not even sharks will survive human kinds ravaging of this planet. In the end there will only be Keith Richards...and Gritty.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Subby missed a golden opportunity for "orca-strated"


Probably a once in a lifetime orcatunity
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss something? Not much happens in the video.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone direct them to the next Trump Flotilla.
 
Number 216
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 255x390]

It was all foretold----FORETOLD dammi!


A real-life story of orcas attacking and sinking a boat:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Did I miss something? Not much happens in the video.


No you didn't miss anything. Nothing happened. What a stupid video.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Subby missed a golden opportunity for "orca-strated"


Came here for the sole porpoise of saying this.

/hawhaw, 'porpoise', geddit?
 
g.fro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Orcas are jerks.

Always have been.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Read "In the Heart of the Sea" by Nathanial Philbrick - it's the real story that Moby Dick was based on.  Not a book to read if you have a tender stomach.

Not Orcas, but whales (Orcas are dolphins) have been doing this for some time.

Also, Orcas in the wild have never attacked a human in the water, apparently boats are a different story.  "Beyond Words:  How Animals Think and Feel" by Carl Safina.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: They're hungry?
They're sick and tired of our shiat?
They think a cat is aboard?

I think it's just a reminder to us puny humans that we are not really on top of the pecking order.


Oh we are. Last time I checked Orcas didnt have 5000 nuclear weapons.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Subby missed a golden opportunity for "orca-strated"


Surprised it took this long.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

g.fro: Orcas are jerks.

Always have been.


Yep.  When the attack was over, the alpha whale called out, "So long and thanks for all the fish, motherfarkers!"
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quick somebody make a sequel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Perhaps they don't like being called "puta."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Number 216: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 650x520]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Orcas are the 'lift bros' of the oceans. They're kinda douche-bags.
 
LesterB
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read that as "Orcs are now launching terrifying..."?

No?

Okay, well, carry on then.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely hungry from all the overfishing and therefore lack of fish to dine on. Knowing that they regularly pick off swimming mooses (meese?) it isn't too far fetched that if they're hungry enough they would at least give it a shot to knock some sailors off a smaller boat in the hopes of having a snack.

An unshowered, smelly and angry snack but still beggars can't be choosers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love orcas.

To cut to the chase, there are a couple of different kinds of Orcas in the PNW.  The ones that live mostly around the Salish Sea, who live off of small fish and are "civliized".  Their language and family groups more organized.

Then there are the roving pods of ocean going orcas.  They used to (more rarely now) come into our bay to feast on sea lions.   I am all for conservation, etc. and don't take the sea lions personally, even though they are a problem for salmon.   (Nothing like having a sea lion come up behind your boat and nab that big king right before it is being brought on board.  The sea lion will then move back away from the boat and shake that salmon in the air in what seems like a "haha losers".)

But...the ocean going orcas eat sea lions, it's their thing.   One year, some of the sailboat/yachty people went out on the bay to "save the sea lions".   You'd see an orca shake that sea lion in the air (just like the sea lion does to the salmon).  The Coast Guard had to go out and chase the people away.   I think the pod got tired of the human harassment and quit coming annually, though my husband says he has seen them in the bay.  But nothing like it used to be.

Anyway, the ocean going orcas have a less developed language and "culture".   They are like the bikers of the ocean.  Or pirates.  If they could get tattoos, I swear they would.

Not a biologist, so that is all just my experience and from listening to some at OSU on the coast.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've said it before, Orcas are the dickheads of the ocean.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess they are called KILLER whales for a good reason.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They know how to tip an ice float that has seals on it to dump them in the water to eat.
And there is footage of them making the same exact attempt on the boat that was filming that.

I'm go with that they know we're edible, and they just haven't figured out how to tip the boats over yet.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money is on some entitled assholes have been attacking them with their boats and they decided to fight back.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

g.fro: Orcas are jerks.

Always have been.


Humans are assholes.
They had it coming.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.