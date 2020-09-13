 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♫ ♪ Big Storm Sally / You know ya gotta blow New Orleans down / Oh Big Storm Sally, now baby / You know ya gotta blow New Orleans down ♪ ♫
    Followup, Tropical cyclone, Storm surges, Hurricane Watches, center of the storm, Tropical Storm Watches, storm surge, Storm, Flood watches  
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inb4 "ItS oNlY cAt 2"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

151: Inb4 "ItS oNlY cAt 2"


Its not that the winds blowin', it's what the winds blowin'.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Went the the big box tool store to make a return this morning around 7am.....watched 6 people purchase 6500 watt generators in the span of 5 minutes.

I think the husband and wife who were getting an AC window unit and a generator have the right idea.

I imagine that it will be a bit like the Super Bowl, if they don't lose power they just return it after the storm passes.

/CAT 2 by land fall
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 New Orleans gets all sorts of storms, as does the whole Southeast. Aside from severe catastrophes we usually brush it off. But since everything else is a Mongolian clusterf*ck I can't handle a direct hit. I'm hanging by a thread as it is. Yeesh. Hell, we still have thousands of people in our hotels from the last storm that tore up SW LA. Gotta suck to evacuate one area only to be hit again.

Crossing fingers and hoping this will merely be a bunch of sideways rain. We get that sh*t all of the time.
 
ProfessorBling [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: New Orleans gets all sorts of storms, as does the whole Southeast. Aside from severe catastrophes we usually brush it off. But since everything else is a Mongolian clusterf*ck I can't handle a direct hit. I'm hanging by a thread as it is. Yeesh. Hell, we still have thousands of people in our hotels from the last storm that tore up SW LA. Gotta suck to evacuate one area only to be hit again.

Crossing fingers and hoping this will merely be a bunch of sideways rain. We get that sh*t all of the time.


Hopefully you already have all the gas and whatnot you need, it's already a shiatshow on the Northshore
 
dforkus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
only a cat 2, shouldn't be too bad
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

151: Inb4 "ItS oNlY cAt 2"


In NO, it's not about the wind...it's about the storm surge.

A large Cat 2 is worse than a smaller, stronger-wind storm and which side of the storm hits NO matters too as one side pushes water, and the other side pulls water:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
