(LAist)   LA County Sheriff's Department arrests NPR reporter for failure to respect authority   (laist.com) divider line
31
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Deeper story seems to be, earlier in day, two cops in Compton shot in an alleged ambush. They were taken to hospital. Reporter in question was there to cover a press conference by local Sheriff. Around this time, there was a small group of vocal protesters allegedly blocking the entrance to the Emergency Room driveway. They were shouting "I hope they die". The cops decided that blocking the drive to the Emergency Room was an illegal protest and ordered people to disperse. Protesters resisted and a struggle ensued. One man in particular was then taken down in an attempt to arrest him.

At this point, the female reporter in question rushed in presumably to report on the confrontation. Recall, she was there in the first place to cover a press conference held by the sheriff. There's a series of tweets from the cops describing their response. https://twitter.com/LASDHQ/​status/1305​073565037858816

They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Reporter has tweeted that she has been released, has videos to share, and will respond later after a bit of rest after returning home from county lock-up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not the media committing crimes. It is the media revealing them to the world however. Only criminals are against that.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NPR does sound like an acronym for a gurilla communist militia.

Good thing that FARK doesn't have any such connotations...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Beat me to it, subs.
https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2020-09-13/deputies-arrest-radio-re​porter-covering-protest-outside-hospit​al

This shiat makes it harder and harder and harder to find the actual scumbags who shot the deputies.
/I'll give you 50-1 odds it was other deputies shutting up whistle blowers
//this is the same office w/ deputies who put their gang tattoos out as mouse pads
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: Deeper story seems to be, earlier in day, two cops in Compton shot in an alleged ambush.


It's a start.
ACAB
 
eiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.


Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Antifa is now infiltrating the fake news!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Things like this are only going to get worse until we get a leader who is more interested in calming things down than heating them up.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suspicion of obstructing justice? Is that a thing?
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take it from an Altadena resident for 15 years.  LASD is just another gang.

I've lived in towns in the South with corrupt cops, and LA Sheriffs are just like them.  If not worse, due to their huge budget and extra large membership.

Gangsters with badges.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The LA Sheriffs really don't want reporters paying attention to this cop gang on cop gang violence that is going to spiral through the LASD as they come under scrutiny and start killing off their liabilities.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eiger: wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.


"Press credentials" are always issued by the people providing security. If you want to get past the security at a concert to take photos you need credentials issued by the promoter. If you want to get past police lines to report on what is going on there, you need credentials issued by that police department. If you want to report without credentials, then don't cross police lines. If you don't have credentials, then you can't cross.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Suspicion of obstructing justice? Is that a thing?


Of course not, then the Sheriff, who was served a lawful subpoena and refused it, would be held accountable!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: NPR does sound like an acronym for a gurilla communist militia.

Good thing that FARK doesn't have any such connotations...


Lights out. Guerrilla Radio. Turn that donation up.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: eiger: wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.

"Press credentials" are always issued by the people providing security. If you want to get past the security at a concert to take photos you need credentials issued by the promoter. If you want to get past police lines to report on what is going on there, you need credentials issued by that police department. If you want to report without credentials, then don't cross police lines. If you don't have credentials, then you can't cross.


No wonder Anita Bryant is so pissed off.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
By this evening, Donnieboy will have issued a Tweet/Executive Order proclaiming NPR a terrorist organization and shutting down all NPR stations.
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: eiger: wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.

"Press credentials" are always issued by the people providing security. If you want to get past the security at a concert to take photos you need credentials issued by the promoter. If you want to get past police lines to report on what is going on there, you need credentials issued by that police department. If you want to report without credentials, then don't cross police lines. If you don't have credentials, then you can't cross.


Public locations shouldn't require anything...
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, at least nobody is here who believes that National Public Radio is the worst thing in the world next to the New York Times because they each dare to say things which don't wish to be heard.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: By this evening, Donnieboy will have issued a Tweet/Executive Order proclaiming NPR a terrorist organization and shutting down all NPR stations.


Heh. I remember when Bush was looking to defund NPR and PBS.
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: By this evening, Donnieboy will have issued a Tweet/Executive Order proclaiming NPR a terrorist organization and shutting down all NPR stations.


Given the dystopian totalitarian hellscape he's been building towards for the last four years, it would not surprise me at all to see Cheeto Mussolini do that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: /I'll give you 50-1 odds it was other deputies shutting up whistle blowers


Did you see the video of the shooting?
The shooter looks like a kid, maybe 12-15 years old.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotoriousFire: Alien Robot: eiger: wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.

"Press credentials" are always issued by the people providing security. If you want to get past the security at a concert to take photos you need credentials issued by the promoter. If you want to get past police lines to report on what is going on there, you need credentials issued by that police department. If you want to report without credentials, then don't cross police lines. If you don't have credentials, then you can't cross.

Public locations shouldn't require anything...


They're was plenty of public space nearby.  If a reporter wants to get close enough to photograph the nose pores of somebody being arrested for blocking a hospital emergency ramp, they can get credentials that show they do that (rather than obstructing justice) for a living.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NPR.
Bad cops.
Whom do I trust less? Tough one.
Standing this one out.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: NotoriousFire: Alien Robot: eiger: wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.

"Press credentials" are always issued by the people providing security. If you want to get past the security at a concert to take photos you need credentials issued by the promoter. If you want to get past police lines to report on what is going on there, you need credentials issued by that police department. If you want to report without credentials, then don't cross police lines. If you don't have credentials, then you can't cross.

Public locations shouldn't require anything...

They're was plenty of public space nearby.  If a reporter wants to get close enough to photograph the nose pores of somebody being arrested for blocking a hospital emergency ramp, they can get credentials that show they do that (rather than obstructing justice) for a living.


You ignore the fact that she did have press credentials. But hey, I'm sure there's a bit of nutrition in that boot leather.
 
redsquid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No good apples left. Participation is consent.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gee, and they wonder why no one respects the police anymore. Authoritarian states never end peacefully or last long.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey cops, shiat like this is why you're getting shot at.

"The department initially refused to provide details of what happened,"

They needed time to get their stories straight, decide what lies they were all going to write on their reports, figure out how she gave herself that black eye, brusies, scrapes, and sore shoulder.
 
g.fro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Pants full of macaroni!!: By this evening, Donnieboy will have issued a Tweet/Executive Order proclaiming NPR a terrorist organization and shutting down all NPR stations.

Heh. I remember when Bush was looking to defund NPR and PBS.


You mean Newt Gingrich?
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: eiger: wademh: They claim she ignored requests to stay back and interfered with the arrest in process. so they arrested her. They claim she was unable to produce proper press credentials.

Note that word. It's going to be important.

Apparently the LASD has its own press credential that reporters are "supposed" to get that involves some BS convoluted application process. Spoiler alert: there is no such thing as a "proper press credential" for covering events in a public place.

"Press credentials" are always issued by the people providing security. If you want to get past the security at a concert to take photos you need credentials issued by the promoter. If you want to get past police lines to report on what is going on there, you need credentials issued by that police department. If you want to report without credentials, then don't cross police lines. If you don't have credentials, then you can't cross.


That's why I was careful with my language. She was in a public place observing public events. I've watched the videos, there was no formal "police line."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Trocadero: /I'll give you 50-1 odds it was other deputies shutting up whistle blowers

Did you see the video of the shooting?
The shooter looks like a kid, maybe 12-15 years old.


They haven't caught this person, and no one has any real idea who they are, or what their motives were.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: SurelyShirley: Trocadero: /I'll give you 50-1 odds it was other deputies shutting up whistle blowers

Did you see the video of the shooting?
The shooter looks like a kid, maybe 12-15 years old.

They haven't caught this person, and no one has any real idea who they are, or what their motives were.


Given the wholly unjustified LASD shooting earlier this week, I'm still leaning hard towards gang retaliation.
 
