(2020 Sucks)   Aaaaand...here come the earthquakes   (sweetwaternow.com) divider line
40
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon. Certainly hope we will. I sure could use a vacation from this bullshiat three-ring circus sideshow of freaks.

/Not in LA
//Don't want Armageddon
///Want vacation from the shiatshow
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. There are always earthquakes in Yellowstone.

Let me know when you see liquid hot LAVA... Then we can really launch into panic mode.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
is there an article on that page or was it swallowed up by all the ads?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Under pressure.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: is there an article on that page or was it swallowed up by all the ads?


Christ, you weren't kidding.  Gonna have to update my adblocker here.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a lot, considering the daily average is under 5. But then, there have been hundreds of earthquakes in a single day before, so 90 is nowhere near the most. And considering they're all under 3.0, it's hardly significant.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, frak.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Under pressure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



F*ck you, 2020.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sirrerun: Another Government Employee: Under pressure.

[Fark user image image 276x183]


You may have to search a bit for it, but Ben Harper & the Relentless 7 with Jack Black playing "Under Pressure" on the Jay Leno show on 10th of December 2009 might be available online despite all curbs set up to squash it for reasons I still don't understand.

Just sayin'
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on, Caldera, come on.  One more square, and I'll have BINGO.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Meh. There are always earthquakes in Yellowstone.


We know. We get monthly articles about them here on Fark.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready for the british tabloid followup - "super volcano OVERDUE for explosion"
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Come on, Caldera, come on.  One more square, and I'll have BINGO.


If it does blow, I'm on the border of "instant death" and "slow painful death" on a lot of the maps that predict ash fall. I guess my wife and I will open the cat treats for the three stupids then smoke, drink, and fark to death.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to tell you all that I am renouncing my support for presidential candidate Giant Asteriod and I am now throwing my support behind candidate Super Volcano

Super Volcano 2020!!

\\admit it this timeline is making the sweet release of death seem welcoming
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For it to be a 2020 event, all of the earthquakes have to stop.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: is there an article on that page or was it swallowed up by all the ads?


There are ads?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when I get one here in Matawan, NJ, I guess the end times are upon us.

/Seriously, last weekend at 2:00am. Thought downstairs neighbor was getting amorous with girlfriend and heavy-duty mechanical aid.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USGS doesn't seem to care

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak​e​s/map/?extent=4.91583,-144.75586&exten​t=63.47014,-25.22461
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if karma/god exists, I hope that if the morons are a majority in the US and vote trump in another time, yellowstone blows the fark up and destroys the country. Because thats what we deserve.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody calm the fark down.

Science Isn't Scary Episode 25: Supervolcanoes Aren't Scary
Youtube HP1JL_1dULg
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So a dyslexic Aztec? 2021??
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kudayta: elvisaintdead: is there an article on that page or was it swallowed up by all the ads?

Christ, you weren't kidding.  Gonna have to update my adblocker here.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, AdBlock Plus missed every ad.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: cherryl taggart: Come on, Caldera, come on.  One more square, and I'll have BINGO.

If it does blow, I'm on the border of "instant death" and "slow painful death" on a lot of the maps that predict ash fall. I guess my wife and I will open the cat treats for the three stupids then smoke, drink, and fark to death.


be smart: give the cats the car keys so they can drive away to safety.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Hi
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can scroll down that page for a long time. It's quite impressive. I got curious after the local stories and the job openings, became dismayed around the local events and calendar, and the relieved when I finally hit about and contact us. I wonder if they're hosted by geocities.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's great.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think I need to pick smoking back up as some strength conditioning for my lungs.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: For it to be a 2020 event, all of the earthquakes have to stop.


For it to be a 2020 event, the Giant Asteroid has to crash into the supervolcano caldera.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: kittyhas1000legs: cherryl taggart: Come on, Caldera, come on.  One more square, and I'll have BINGO.

If it does blow, I'm on the border of "instant death" and "slow painful death" on a lot of the maps that predict ash fall. I guess my wife and I will open the cat treats for the three stupids then smoke, drink, and fark to death.

be smart: give the cats the car keys so they can drive away to safety.


Between the three cats, they might be able to do it (one for pedals, one for steering, one for navigation).  Problem is, we're in Montana. There are few roads out of here, and they'll be choked with people trying to leave, in cars that are choking on the ash. They'd have to head west into Washington or northward and hope Canada lets a flood of crazed, panicked Montanans into their country.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: SBinRR: For it to be a 2020 event, all of the earthquakes have to stop.

For it to be a 2020 event, the Giant Asteroid has to crash into the supervolcano caldera.


I dunno how we can actually transport all of those gorillas, *in-costume*, to yellowstone, nor how we induce the sharknado required to combat the supergorillacano.

One of Life's Little Mysteries, huh?
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Some say we'll see Armageddon soon. Certainly hope we will. I sure could use a vacation from this bullshiat three-ring circus sideshow of freaks.

/Not in LA
//Don't want Armageddon
///Want vacation from the shiatshow


It sucks because I know several MAGA fools on FB who quote Tool lyrics as evidence of a need for a purge in this country.

/yet they would blanche at any suggestion that they should listen to Bill Hicks whose comedy informed Tool's stances
 
let freedom reign
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's a handy checklist for some of you paranoids out there :

Are the earthquakes centered above and/or ringing the current hotspot ?
Are they consistent in magnitude and duration?
Is there are sharp expansion or contraction in the earth (keep in mind the're called caldera collapses for a reason)?
Is wildlife vacating the region for strange reasons?
Is there a massive release of steam and multiple simultaneous geyser eruptions from Biscuit basin and norris geyser regions?
Are the fish dying off from rapid water temperature rises?

If not, then go back to your NWObankerlizardpeople conspiracy videos
 
doceajensen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here ya go!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1Kby​m​7WYzs
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have the Trumpkins started blaming this on Antifa or BLM yet?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bondith: Everybody calm the fark down.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HP1JL_1d​ULg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's God winding up the volcano in case Donald wins in November. There's only so much humanity can take and that is a merciful end.
 
