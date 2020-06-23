 Skip to content
(CNN)   If LA wasn't burning before, it will be soon   (cnn.com) divider line
80
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This won't be the last one of these.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.

Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. fark them and the rest of the terrorsits at the LAPD
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this


Well, I mean, you will find at least a single person on fark that won't condemn this.  I don't condemn this action.  I don't encourage it, but I'm not going to say that the cops didn't bring this upon themselves.  Nearly 60 years ago, JFK said that those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it

Codenamechaz: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. fark them and the rest of the terrorsits at the LAPD


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Slaxl: Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.


And this part is simply untrue.  Unless you think every soldier that's seen combat on the planet should be in jail.  I'm not unsympathetic to that point of view, but it is radical.  There are justifiable wars, but I can't think of one that's happened in my lifetime.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.

Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.


https://m.fark.com/comments/10949622?​f​rom_page=TFcommented#new
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: Slaxl: Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.

And this part is simply untrue.  Unless you think every soldier that's seen combat on the planet should be in jail.  I'm not unsympathetic to that point of view, but it is radical.  There are justifiable wars, but I can't think of one that's happened in my lifetime.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: kudayta: Slaxl: Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.

And this part is simply untrue.  Unless you think every soldier that's seen combat on the planet should be in jail.  I'm not unsympathetic to that point of view, but it is radical.  There are justifiable wars, but I can't think of one that's happened in my lifetime.

[Fark user image 425x335]


I'm sorry, how is that a false equivalency?  His statement was "anyone ambushing and shooting anyone".  That's pretty broadly worded, and my example of soldiers in combat must certainly be included in the category "anyone".
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And just to be clear, I'm honestly confused here foo monkey.  I'm not trying to be a dick.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
what happens when you give millions of people guns? america happens
 
hechz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one, not the police, not white civilians, not civilians of any race has the right to summary execution!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: And just to be clear, I'm honestly confused here foo monkey.  I'm not trying to be a dick.


My bad. I responded to the wrong post. I'm going back to sleep now.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: kudayta: And just to be clear, I'm honestly confused here foo monkey.  I'm not trying to be a dick.

My bad. I responded to the wrong post. I'm going back to sleep now.


No worries bro.  Sleep well.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the comments already I get the vibe that a heap of people are going to try and call this some sort of attack from the left.  If it is real it was an attack from a child, who needs to be caught and dealt with.

Why it it that anything the "left" does is considered an indictment against them all, but what ever the "right" or cops do is rouge element?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Langdon_777: Why it it that anything the "left" does is considered an indictment against them all, but what ever the "right" or cops do is rouge element?


It's somethung they makeup to coverup their imperfections.

/lipstick
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: Langdon_777: Why it it that anything the "left" does is considered an indictment against them all, but what ever the "right" or cops do is rouge element?

It's somethung they makeup to coverup their imperfections.

/lipstick


Hehe yeah ok.  Most of the right do like to dress up in drag.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put me down for: Not random or indiscriminate. It was a hit job.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now in seriousness, what the fark is going on?  A kid (what age is he like 12 or 14?) walked up to a cop car and shot two police officers sitting casually in their car.  Firstly I would like to say that in Australia, sure I shot a gun in scouts at the age of 10, but I never shot a pistol until I was in my 20's and in the army.  No kid should be anywhere near a pistol at that age.  Secondly, fark this is all farked up and bad, nothing about this is good.

Deal with your gun problem America, deal with it.  Repeal the 2nd, or make sure every gun owner rocks up monthly for militia training.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this

Well, I mean, you will find at least a single person on fark that won't condemn this.  I don't condemn this action.  I don't encourage it, but I'm not going to say that the cops didn't bring this upon themselves.  Nearly 60 years ago, JFK said that those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable.


I do not condone the actions, but depending on the motivations of the shooter I may understand it.

It comes down to what the motive is.
A). Racial "payback" from a person of color.
B). Inciting racial violence by a white supremacist.
C). Personal animus between the shooter and one or both of the officers.

Way too early to decide.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First and foremost, this is wrong, and I hope these deputies pull through.

Second, this is a tailor-made incident to swing the election toward the authoritarian candidate.
You can't get a more perfect story than "cops ambushed in Compton" to rile up the Punisher-clad Blue Lives Matter crowd.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: B). Inciting racial violence by a white supremacist.


Well the video I saw sure didn't look like a white supremacist.  Impossible to be certain, I'm getting old and my eyes aren't what they used to be, the video was grainy, and I sure as hell don't trust anything the LASD says or releases to the public.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be too quick to jump to conclusions.
This has already happened once this year.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that the person who did this is caught and given a full and fair trial before an impartial judge.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: BizarreMan: B). Inciting racial violence by a white supremacist.

Well the video I saw sure didn't look like a white supremacist.  Impossible to be certain, I'm getting old and my eyes aren't what they used to be, the video was grainy, and I sure as hell don't trust anything the LASD says or releases to the public.


I haven't seen video yet.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: foo monkey: kudayta: Slaxl: Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.

And this part is simply untrue.  Unless you think every soldier that's seen combat on the planet should be in jail.  I'm not unsympathetic to that point of view, but it is radical.  There are justifiable wars, but I can't think of one that's happened in my lifetime.

[Fark user image 425x335]

I'm sorry, how is that a false equivalency?  His statement was "anyone ambushing and shooting anyone".  That's pretty broadly worded, and my example of soldiers in combat must certainly be included in the category "anyone".


Yes, I did word it too broadly. I meant civilians walking around their town ambushing and shooting people.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it
Codenamechaz: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. fark them and the rest of the terrorsits at the LAPD

[Fark user image image 450x622]


Yeh. I laughed.
Naivety.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, being a cop is not particularly dangerous.  That's a myth.  The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes information about on the job fatalities, so this is something you can look up.  It is far more dangerous to be a lumberjack or a fisherman or a farmer or a truck driver or a miner or a roofer than a cop.  Heck if you have a lawn service?  That's more dangerous too.

Another thing that's far more dangerous than being a cop is being a citizen interacting with a cop.  You are far more likely to end up shot by the cop than the cop is to be shot by you.  In 2019, 89 police died in the line of duty, while 999 people were killed by police.  So in every individual interaction between a cop and a regular person, the regular person is more than 10x at risk than the cop is.

Two police died.  That's not a good thing.  But we need to keep the above firmly in mind.  Because if we keep repeating the myth that being a cop is dangerous, that will play into cops' weird mindset of being both heroes and victims at the same time, which will reinforce their insular, militant, and racist culture, fueling the cycle of violence between police and citizens.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiate
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you love
//my font
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.
Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.


At this point, we have no idea who the shooter is or why he did it.  Yet you (almost certainly correctly) assume that it's a creature of the left.  Why is that?  Nobody on the right feels the need to distance from this animal.  We know he's not one of ours.

/Also, there's already about six Farkers on this thread who "won't condemn this or anything like it", so your rush to acquit them was a bit premature
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're waiting for Democrats to say something like Tucker Carlson did after Rittenhouse murdered 2 people... keep on holding your breath, you sociopath.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. fark them and the rest of the terrorsits at the LAPD


Your comment betrays how aweful of a human you are.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: In 2019, 89 police died in the line of duty


How many of those were car accidents or suicide?

Now this is going to be bad. What that kid did is unquestionably disgustingly evil and he needs to be caught and never see a day without four walls surrounding him.  The fact this happened at this time, in that place, oh crap, nothing good is coming from this, nothing at all.
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: From the comments already I get the vibe that a heap of people are going to try and call this some sort of attack from the left.  If it is real it was an attack from a child, who needs to be caught and dealt with.

Why it it that anything the "left" does is considered an indictment against them all, but what ever the "right" or cops do is rouge element?


Because the Left believes in collectivism.  Seriously, how hard is that to understand?
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We've got to dial it down. people. I get the anger, I really do. But ambush shooting doesn't help anyone. And it certainly won't be helping the people of Compton to have every cop there or just driving through ticked off and on edge--feeling like they've got to make a statement not much different than the statement we just read about here.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mouser: Langdon_777: From the comments already I get the vibe that a heap of people are going to try and call this some sort of attack from the left.  If it is real it was an attack from a child, who needs to be caught and dealt with.

Why it it that anything the "left" does is considered an indictment against them all, but what ever the "right" or cops do is rouge element?

Because the Left believes in collectivism.  Seriously, how hard is that to understand?


Oh, right, leftists participate in Identity Politics.

Sure.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NWA BABAY!
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jimjays: We've got to dial it down. people. I get the anger, I really do. But ambush shooting doesn't help anyone. And it certainly won't be helping the people of Compton to have every cop there or just driving through ticked off and on edge--feeling like they've got to make a statement not much different than the statement we just read about here.


Statistically, it would do everyone there far more good to have no cops going through there at all.

Fewer people dead.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"This is a dangerous job"

My job ranks 8 higher on the list than yours and I'm practically a social worker.

Go Fark off, we'll talk when there's a thin "AA" line flag, you fascist prick.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.

Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.


The left has not only been whipping people up but has been ignoring, indeed condoning if not celebrating, violence.  This has been going on for months.  It's a surprise now when this starts to happen?  It's the EXACT same thing they have been accusing the right of doing at every single story of a shooting where the perpetrator is a white guy.

The more we continue to drive people into smaller identity groups and see other groups as an inhuman enemy the worse this will get.  It's the same tactic the military uses to reprogram people to be able to kill their fellow human beings.  All this shiat has to be brought to an end right now.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whose America is it again?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FFS.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.

Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.

The left has not only been whipping people up but has been ignoring, indeed condoning if not celebrating, violence.  This has been going on for months.  It's a surprise now when this starts to happen?  It's the EXACT same thing they have been accusing the right of doing at every single story of a shooting where the perpetrator is a white guy.

The more we continue to drive people into smaller identity groups and see other groups as an inhuman enemy the worse this will get.  It's the same tactic the military uses to reprogram people to be able to kill their fellow human beings.  All this shiat has to be brought to an end right now.


Oh really, care to show me anything on actual TV? Like actual broadcast TV? Broadcast TV? Like I said, BROADCAST TV?

They're all owned by the left according to you shouldn't be hard.

BROADCAST TV.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.

Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.


I'll bet in less than three posts I'll find someone here on Fark telling you it was the right thing to do.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.
Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.

At this point, we have no idea who the shooter is or why he did it.  Yet you (almost certainly correctly) assume that it's a creature of the left.  Why is that?  Nobody on the right feels the need to distance from this animal.  We know he's not one of ours.

/Also, there's already about six Farkers on this thread who "won't condemn this or anything like it", so your rush to acquit them was a bit premature


it was either a child or a dwarf. I think people assume he has a very small penis and the logical conclusion is he is a right wing supporter.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if #standyourground would work here.

\I'm kidding
\\not all CAB
\\\no one should be shot for doing their jobs
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Suprised it took this long.

What my worry is that the cops will end up killing a random scapegoat in retaliation

/do not support killing of cops,
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Slaxl: You won't find a single person on fark or on "the left" who won't condemn this or anything like it, but prepare for another 5 months is being told this is what we all want and are celebrating it.

Anyone ambushing and shooting anyone is a bad person and should be in jail.

The left has not only been whipping people up but has been ignoring, indeed condoning if not celebrating, violence.  This has been going on for months.  It's a surprise now when this starts to happen?  It's the EXACT same thing they have been accusing the right of doing at every single story of a shooting where the perpetrator is a white guy.

The more we continue to drive people into smaller identity groups and see other groups as an inhuman enemy the worse this will get.  It's the same tactic the military uses to reprogram people to be able to kill their fellow human beings.  All this shiat has to be brought to an end right now.


Riiiiiight.  Because killing minorities and dehumanizing immigrants is not "driving people into smaller identity groups and seeing other groups as an inhuman enemy".  But when people get pissed off at the behavior it is THEIR fault.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Codenamechaz: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. fark them and the rest of the terrorsits at the LAPD

Your comment betrays how aweful of a human you are.


On the bright side I just won a bet because of where that comment was placed.
 
aseras
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hechz: No one, not the police, not white civilians, not civilians of any race has the right to summary execution!


They arent dead... just injured.
 
