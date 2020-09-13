 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Tonight's nightmare fuel is brought to you by Time Out Dolls: faceless, child size dolls you place against the wall when normal Dæmonic activity is just too blasé anymore   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
O_o
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
o_O
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
O_O
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's this for?  I have no children, but I don't have an unfulfilled urge to send one to their room anyway.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not sure I want to know the reason why, but those faceless dolls have been a part of classic car shows for years.

https://jalopnik.com/a-warning-people​-​still-put-these-creepy-kid-dolls-on-t-​1785740157
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(put a gas mask on one) 'Are you my mummy?'
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes having a real stuffed child standing in the corner violates your lease.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn - what kind of latent sadism has to be going on in your head for you to think a crying, humiliated child is a cute piece of decor?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would you? So that you can point to it and tell your four year old that they don't want to end up on forever time out like their older sibling over there.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn - what kind of latent sadism has to be going on in your head for you to think a crying, humiliated child is a cute piece of decor?


Uhhh, welcome to Fark?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only thing I can think of is that it is similar to an Amish Doll.

While some Amish dolls have faces, the best-known ones do not,[1] to emphasize the fact that all are alike in the eyes of God.

Still creepy regardless.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop posting random tweets on Fark.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I can check my off Stephen King from my XMAS list.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I'm not sure I want to know the reason why, but those faceless dolls have been a part of classic car shows for years.

https://jalopnik.com/a-warning-people-​still-put-these-creepy-kid-dolls-on-t-​1785740157


came to post this, except wanted to clarify that only a part of American classic car shows (you don't see them at British or Exotic meets).
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the Politics tab too much. I thought it said 'Trump's nightmare fuel...'
And that was still OK
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: (put a gas mask on one) 'Are you my mummy?'


A gas mask and a voice chip can ensure you have no visitors this Halloween.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These have existed for decades. There have been other threads on FARK about them over the years.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mrs. Henry used to make those. The rest of the fam had an intervention to get her to stop.
 
someonelse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I can think of Halloween uses.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sometimes having a real stuffed child standing in the corner violates your lease.


Sometimes.  The trick is to get them taxidermied in a giant menacing pose.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


... but with children.  We're going to do this with grandma when she passes.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These god awful things have been around for awhile. And they don't have to have no face. While the blank solid white faces can be unnerving in a Twilight Zone sorta way, they can be unnerving in a whole new way if you customize it yourself. That'll learn someone not to check on a random child in my house, seemingly in distress and not responding.
 
Koodz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For some reason I've seen these for years at car shows, usually leaning against the bumper of a classic 50s car or truck.

I never knew they had a name.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb play internet psychiatrist.

- The male owners of these dolls, who put them in their classic cars... long for the good old days when they could harass young women, and I mean young, tell them how pretty they are, and always receive a positive "Thank You, Sir" because that's just good manners.  Frankly, if their manners weren't perfect, they could still bargain with her father for her hand in marriage and tame that little wildcat/beat her into submission as the good Lord requires.

/Too lazy to correct the tenses, deal with it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Koodz: For some reason I've seen these for years at car shows, usually leaning against the bumper of a classic 50s car or truck.

I never knew they had a name.


it's just better to not ask their names.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I'm not sure I want to know the reason why, but those faceless dolls have been a part of classic car shows for years.

https://jalopnik.com/a-warning-people-​still-put-these-creepy-kid-dolls-on-t-​1785740157


My theory is that they're a stand-in for "Whatcha workin' on in there, Daddy? Can I see?" because nobody else is as interested in their cars as they are.
 
someonelse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thosw: common sense is an oxymoron: I'm not sure I want to know the reason why, but those faceless dolls have been a part of classic car shows for years.

https://jalopnik.com/a-warning-people-​still-put-these-creepy-kid-dolls-on-t-​1785740157

My theory is that they're a stand-in for "Whatcha workin' on in there, Daddy? Can I see?" because nobody else is as interested in their cars as they are.


I bet they were meant originally to be placed so they were looking in the car windows. But vehicles got bigger and people got dumber.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My mom use to make something similar for her booth at craft shows.  The difference was that instead of leaning against walls, they had a sheet over them so they looked like trick-or-treating ghosts.  To her credit, the "cute" factor was based on kids dressing up for Halloween rather than having a small child in perpetual punishment.  However, that didn't change the fact that the first time I learned of there existence was when I found five child size bodies covered in sheets in the trunk of her Chevy Citation.  I thought I was going to have to make a phone call and spend the rest of my high school career as "The poor guy who's psycho mom got caught with a trunk full of dead kids."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"their"  and "whose".  Leave me alone.  It's early.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time-out dolls have been around since at least the '80s, sold at craft shows and used as decor in homes that took country motifs to the limit, over the limit, pissed on the limit, and kept going.

The dominant colour of the home would be dusty rose, and other craft items on display would include shadow boxes, bundles of dried eucalyptus, and Thomas Kinkade prints. Maybe a shelf of porcelain kitten figurines, their beady eyes glittering in the dim light, window drapes always drawn so the furniture wouldn't fade.

Some sellers called them "hide-and-seek" dolls, too.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These homes also tended to be a particular flavour of Christian, with the Paulinist belief that the husband is the head of the family and the wife's world is the home.

Having only the home interior as their outlet, many wives went loopy and created interiors where you have to think the primary goal was to watch their husband's gonads metaphorically shrink up into his ribcage upon entering the home.

Passive-Aggressive Interiors of the '80s is my new coffee table book idea.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://venetiansnares.bandcamp.com/t​r​ack/dollmaker
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seems like kids themselves could use these as decoys for when they're punished and want to go out and play Ferris Beuller style.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn - what kind of latent sadism has to be going on in your head for you to think a crying, humiliated child is a cute piece of decor?


Latent?
 
