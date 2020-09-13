 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   "Sum biatch has too much time on his hands"   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware Valley, BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Bucks County, Automobile, Trenton, New Jersey, vehicle owners  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I dunno, it sounds like he/she is pretty busy. 1000 automobile break-ins isn't something you do at leisure.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially in light of what we see all too often, I am absolutely opposed to "street justice." But then guys like this come along...

Then I feel bad, because the guy is also stealing stupid junk like pens and sunglasses, and I speculate he probably has a couple of untreated mental problems. I wonder if they catch him and search his garage or mom's basement if they'll find all of it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thankfully he has a mask on so it should be pretty easy to catch him.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm amazed people don't lock their cars.  I live in a small, sleepy, and very safe town.  But we had a rash of teenagers going through unlocked cars at night.  The things stolen astonished me- stolen from UNLOCKED cars: purses, wallets, phones, and GUNS!  News of this came just as it was being reported how many cops in the state had been shot in the line of duty in the past year, and most of them with stolen guns.

People who leave guns in unlocked cars at night should be jailed for a long time.
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not so unusual. Car break-ins are fast and easy. Most probably don't have much of value anyway that he has to keep it up and keep it up to make a buck.

I once saw a pro steal a luxury car on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago in the time that we drove by. I happened to glance at him as he flicked a slim Jim out of his sleeve and worked it down the window. He had the door open as we passed, was driving away as I looked back after passing. I rarely see people work their keys or now fobs and drive away as quickly.)
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
White and orange shoes, a distinctive gait, only steals from unlocked cars, how hard should it be to catch this dude?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So this is the guy that my neighbors were biatching about on Nextdoor?

Look, lock your damn cars especially if you're gonna leave 'em parked in the damn street.
Also, don't park in the farkin' street when you have 3 car garages and huge driveways you assholes.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: White and orange shoes, a distinctive gait, only steals from unlocked cars, how hard should it be to catch this dude?


Well he's in Southeastern PA and not black, so god damn near impossible.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno about that "Action News"...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because, if it's one guy, I can at least support the hustle inherent to this.

No damage to the cars, only unlocked cars, and had the huevos to open up cars in their own driveways? This is an individual that isn't about to just sit on his ass and take an unemployment check.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA: only unlocked vehicles have been entered during the spree

Which should be the headline for all such stories, followed a phrase along the lines of "so take that as a bit of a farking hint, you drooling jagoffs."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm 35% certain that's Daniel Tosh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
