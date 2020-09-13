 Skip to content
(WTOL 11 Toledo)   Man with quantum CCW permit hit with bullet shards at Menards, where "a" gun "discharged" according to this self-contradicting work of reporting genius   (wtol.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is this headline longer than the article
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hadda be white folks.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next on Fox.. "Menards hero Patriot shoots at genitals to warn Antifa rapists from shopping".
A GoFundMe will be set up and part of the big beautiful wall will be named after him.


/am I joking?
//it's 2020
///Bill Barr will have DOJ defend any and all charges.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the event of a gun discharge it's company policy not to imply ownership, so "a gun discharge" and not "your gun discharge."
 
DrWhy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do and do not.  There is no try.
 
powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

recombobulator: In the event of a gun discharge it's company policy not to imply ownership, so "a gun discharge" and not "your gun discharge."


So it's a dildo?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Hadda be white folks.


Well, it happened at Menards, so yeah.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

powhound: recombobulator: In the event of a gun discharge it's company policy not to imply ownership, so "a gun discharge" and not "your gun discharge."

So it's a dildo?


9 times out of 10 it's an electric razor
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: recombobulator: In the event of a gun discharge it's company policy not to imply ownership, so "a gun discharge" and not "your gun discharge."

So it's a dildo?


Unholstered pocket dildo.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Save big money at Menaaaards"  

-BLAM-

"My nards!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: powhound: recombobulator: In the event of a gun discharge it's company policy not to imply ownership, so "a gun discharge" and not "your gun discharge."

So it's a dildo?

Unholstered pocket dildo.


You know you've got a special potato when they just throw it in a pocket.  I can't even keep a damn lighter in there without the button getting poinked and all the fuel foofing out - a firearm are you farking kidding me?  That kind of shiat should be immediate grounds for the loss of all firearms rights for being a chucklefark - no appeal.  Same thing for in a purse/bag/briefcase without a holster.  If it's out of the damn holster it'd better be in your hand, for a life and death reason.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"PREMATURE DISCHARGE OF A WEAPON GETS A 2 PERCENT DISCOUNT OFF ONE OF THESE FIVE SINKS, PICARD!!!!"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ImmutableTenderloin: powhound: recombobulator: In the event of a gun discharge it's company policy not to imply ownership, so "a gun discharge" and not "your gun discharge."

So it's a dildo?

Unholstered pocket dildo.

You know you've got a special potato when they just throw it in a pocket.  I can't even keep a damn lighter in there without the button getting poinked and all the fuel foofing out - a firearm are you farking kidding me?  That kind of shiat should be immediate grounds for the loss of all firearms rights for being a chucklefark - no appeal.  Same thing for in a purse/bag/briefcase without a holster.  If it's out of the damn holster it'd better be in your hand, for a life and death reason.


Is that a pistol in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
 
crinz83
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
doesn't the second amendment cover accidental discharge and bullet fragment injuries?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA:

Police say the customer did not have a CCW for the weapon

Also FTA:

According to police, the customer does have a valid Concealed Carry permit.
 
