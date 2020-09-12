 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Video It's a girl!   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Video, shot  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 13 Sep 2020 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"That, I don't think, was good."
-Apt observer

Too bad in this instance, but they are getting better! The fact they're laying off personal isn't exactly encouraging overall.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand Alaska then burned to the ground.
They were feeling left out of the west coast Apocalypse.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit! *Personnel*

/feck it..
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My heart hurts for every failed launch.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Damnit! *Personnel*

/feck it..


Layoffs are always personal
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: My heart hurts for every failed launch.


Why?  Nothing I've ever worked on has gone right on the first attempt.  Maybe that says more about me than anything else, but I doubt it given the spectacular ways that new technology has failed in the past.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you did there. I see it.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is that how the wildfire started ?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn strange place to put a Chinese school
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you're supposed to detonate that shiat if the launch doesnt go as intended. Duh. Where was the range safety officer?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the goal here? Another company hoping for orbital science experiments? Not knocking them. Just recently read the book "How to Make a Spaceship". Pretty cool read.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bluewave69: is that how the wildfire started ?


Yes, antifa looters failed a rocket launch.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rocket launch didn't go as expected.  They did, however, reaffirm that gravity is still working as intended in 2020.  That's at least one thing that hasn't gone fubar this year.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Rocket launch didn't go as expected.  They did, however, reaffirm that gravity is still working as intended in 2020.  That's at least one thing that hasn't gone fubar this year.


Still 3 1/2 months to go. Don't tempt it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's why you're supposed to detonate that shiat if the launch doesnt go as intended. Duh. Where was the range safety officer?


Not exactly.  The RSO computer projects in real time where the pieces are going to land if thrust is terminated.

If a) an anomaly occurs and b) the impact point leaves the designated impact area... usually ocean for US ranges... THEN the RSO presses the jolly candy-like button and the pieces fall safely.

Usually.

/sign over VAFB RSO said "We Track 'Em We Crack 'Em"
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It looked like the initial launch was successful, though the flying bit could use some work. (Absolutely nailed the "falling out of the sky out of control" component though.)
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Rocket launch didn't go as expected.  They did, however, reaffirm that gravity is still working as intended in 2020.  That's at least one thing that hasn't gone fubar this year.


Gravity is a lie.  Its created by NASA to keep you from attempting to find the dome, thereby proving the flat earth.

-real argument(s) by flat earther(s)
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, I actually watched the video and that was farking halfassed.  The reason that (most) aborted rocket launches blow up spectacularly is that they're blown up on purpose, in the air, to reduce damage on the ground.  If it's low enough when it goes fubar there's an argument to be made to leave it intact so it drops and explodes in one place, rather than raining fire all over the place, but in this case they partially blew up the rocket while it was still going up.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow. Really stuck that landing. Let's go to the judges for the scores.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many bears died cuz of that?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Koyaanisqatsi
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Rocket launch didn't go as expected.  They did, however, reaffirm that gravity is still working as intended in 2020.  That's at least one thing that hasn't gone fubar this year.


There's three months and change to go. Don't tempt the Gods.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.