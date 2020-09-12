 Skip to content
(CNBC)   America needs to get back to work...ing out, according to the obvious suspects   (cnbc.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it at home.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because if people can't see me in my Extra Medium shirt and hear me grunting like I'm trying to pass a WWII mine and step over the Indiana-Jones-trap array of unracked weights around me, am I even exercising?
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are they fixing this problem?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creoena: Are they fixing this problem?

[Fark user image image 500x470]


Jimmy McMillan is a national treasure.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creoena: Are they fixing this problem?

[Fark user image 500x470]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
