 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Well done, country that doesn't seem obsessed with hamstringing itself into the stone age   (cbsnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Canada, new deaths, Johns Hopkins University, Provinces and territories of Canada, United States, North America, Johns Hopkins, Reuters reports  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2020 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The line on Route 10 for the Chesterfield food bank is currently a double wide line that stretches nearly half of a mile

Sounds like Trump voters about ready to starve to death, lol.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound scared. Weak. Low energy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.hiconsumption.comView Full Size


/sand
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the down side, while 'Murca may have that little hundreds-of-thousands-dead thing, Canada doesn't get those stylish red hats.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aagrajag: On the down side, while 'Murca may have that little hundreds-of-thousands-dead thing, Canada doesn't get those stylish red hats.


Theirs are pretty stylish as well, I think.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
and they didn't even have to build a wall.   good work, America's hat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
America will get there eventually.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And America is currently, for the whole world to see, displaying it's various broken systems like it's proud; Political, Medical, Legal and Social. All at the same time!!

"3rd world nation in a Gucci belt" is spot on!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.