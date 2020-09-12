 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   New website aims to help you cut back on doomscrolling. Disaster tweeting, anger facebooking, hate farking still allowed   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
30
    More: Misc, Sleep, infinite scroll, ABC News, Endless Doomscroller, Podcast, much doomscrolling, American Broadcasting Company, Illinois  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Living in hell right now
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There must be papyrus involved, no?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doomscrolling' refers to reading endless bad stories online.

So reading actual news, because things really are bad. And the site attempts to allow you to ignore reality. Just how long are we going to ignore the damage we're doing by abdicating responsibility to gaslit morons?

/Rhetorical question.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Doomscrolling' refers to reading endless bad stories online.

So reading actual news, because things really are bad. And the site attempts to allow you to ignore reality. Just how long are we going to ignore the damage we're doing by abdicating responsibility to gaslit morons?

/Rhetorical question.


Naw - it's an actual thing.  Similar to people that hate Trump (which is good because he's a farking shiatstain) and obsessively dig up article after article after article after article all day that just says what they already know.  (Which is not good.)  They're just rage farming at that point - sure stay informed but these people find 289 different versions, read and comment repeatedly on every one, and roll their whole life around the hate.  Doomscrolling is the equivalent with Covid/etc. articles.  There is a point where you're not learning anything new, you're not saying anything useful, you're not hearing anything useful - you're just making yourself and others worse.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shame hate farking.  Not cool.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we had shelter-in-place here in the state of Illinois, I found myself sleeping even less than usual

That's one problem I'm definitely not having.  I sleep anywhere from 10-12 hours a night these days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it weren't a disaster out there it would probably be a little easier for people to cut back. Yeah, maybe it's good to alleviate some of the suffering but it's not going to subside until we tackle the disease.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New website?

assets.pcmag.comView Full Size
 
Konlii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As part of an effort to cut down on his own habit, Grosser created The Endless Doomscroller. It's a website designed to look like the front page of a common social media platform, such as Facebook's "News Feed." But all The Endless Doomscroller shows is an infinite scroll of generic, troubling headlines."

Ah, it's the old "forced to smoke so many cigarettes back-to-back that they become physically ill and form negative emotional associations with smoking" method.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: I sleep anywhere from 10-12 hours a night these days.


movingimage.usView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Don't shame hate farking.  Not cool.


Nothing better than a good hate fark.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Don't shame hate farking.  Not cool.


I still hate shame farking.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: VisualiseThis: Don't shame hate farking.  Not cool.

I still hate shame farking.


I still hate Fark shaming.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: skyotter: VisualiseThis: Don't shame hate farking.  Not cool.

I still hate shame farking.

I still hate Fark shaming.


I still fark hate shaming.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well I guess I've entered Doom scrolling into my lexicon of unnecessary terms. ugh
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I stopped watching the news years ago and I am much happier.My husband tells me what's going on without all the doom and gloom bull. I live in Florida where ever tropical storm is going to turn into the worst hurricane that is going to hit exactly where you live,no matter where that is. We just keep emergency bags packed and don't worry until my husband let's me know.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's our two minutes of hate. Except it just goes on and on.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
About ten years ago I was forced to cut out basically all external stimuli in order to get my GAD under control.

After a couple months I gradually introduced stuff back in, but curation of news sources has always been pretty much a matter of life and death to me (only a slight exaggeration, given GAD did make my brain try to kill me).

It was always handy, 4-5 years ago it became very handy, and this year I don't know if I'd have survived without it.

Cut out social media.
Get your news from news places.
Text your friends if you do something cool or want to know what they're up to.

It's a good life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just put those blinders on, you on-the-fence shiatheads.  Life sucks, the world is going down the shiatter, history is pretty lousy, and humans are dicks to people who don't look or think like them.  But if you use the right website, you can remain blithely ignorant of reality.  Go suck-start a shotgun.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

daffy: I stopped watching the news years ago and I am much happier.My husband tells me what's going on without all the doom and gloom bull. I live in Florida where ever tropical storm is going to turn into the worst hurricane that is going to hit exactly where you live,no matter where that is. We just keep emergency bags packed and don't worry until my husband let's me know.


The old joke is that when Colombian weather swaps out the traditional girl on tight pants for a frightened looking dude in thick glasses, you should start boarding up your windows.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: koder: Doomscrolling' refers to reading endless bad stories online.

So reading actual news, because things really are bad. And the site attempts to allow you to ignore reality. Just how long are we going to ignore the damage we're doing by abdicating responsibility to gaslit morons?

/Rhetorical question.

Naw - it's an actual thing.  Similar to people that hate Trump (which is good because he's a farking shiatstain) and obsessively dig up article after article after article after article all day that just says what they already know.  (Which is not good.)  They're just rage farming at that point - sure stay informed but these people find 289 different versions, read and comment repeatedly on every one, and roll their whole life around the hate.  Doomscrolling is the equivalent with Covid/etc. articles.  There is a point where you're not learning anything new, you're not saying anything useful, you're not hearing anything useful - you're just making yourself and others worse.


my mom was like that. radio and TV news on all day. bad news round the clock. what a miserable person she was. when she wasn't talking doom and gloom it was sheer up death and dying. she finally got her wish, may she rot in hell.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Just put those blinders on, you on-the-fence shiatheads.  Life sucks, the world is going down the shiatter, history is pretty lousy, and humans are dicks to people who don't look or think like them.  But if you use the right website, you can remain blithely ignorant of reality.  Go suck-start a shotgun.


You might want to take a look at my post about rage farming ;p  There's paying attention, and there's obsessively checking of the same information and clamor, over and over - just for that sweet sweet "Hah I'm right everything sucks everything fark all you simps."  They are two very different things - and the latter is just as bad if not worse than not paying attention.  See also "The beginnings of radicalization" articles about right-wing loonies.  It's usually their first step into the pool.  It's not a better idea just because the cause is different.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It isn't the news that gets me down. It is the people that I thought I knew. I see people that I have known since Kindergarten, people I have been friends with for most of my life, people that have fought the same struggle to get to the same place in their careers that have such vile attitudes. I don't get it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

itsaback: It isn't the news that gets me down. It is the people that I thought I knew. I see people that I have known since Kindergarten, people I have been friends with for most of my life, people that have fought the same struggle to get to the same place in their careers that have such vile attitudes. I don't get it.


My friends never went that way.  But my parents have slowly slipped from Reagan Republicans to red-hatter dickheads.  Which hurts.  And I know they are just as unhappy that their only son is a socialist public servant and Freemason.  But life sucks, so that is to be expected.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FML. All I want is a plugIn that will block out information on 9/11. Especially images from that day. And I need it before the 20th anniversary. I assume it's going to be an even bigger coverage than the past 19 years.
┻━┻ ヘ╰( •ε• ╰)
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Just put those blinders on, you on-the-fence shiatheads.  Life sucks, the world is going down the shiatter, history is pretty lousy, and humans are dicks to people who don't look or think like them.  But if you use the right website, you can remain blithely ignorant of reality.  Go suck-start a shotgun.


"Everything's horrible, everyone's awful, the whole world is on fire, and if you don't wallow in that dank misery every single second of your life and dare to snatch a few moments of peace and contentment instead, you should kill yourself!"

That's a nice message. Ever consider going into inspirational speaking?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: NM Volunteer: Just put those blinders on, you on-the-fence shiatheads.  Life sucks, the world is going down the shiatter, history is pretty lousy, and humans are dicks to people who don't look or think like them.  But if you use the right website, you can remain blithely ignorant of reality.  Go suck-start a shotgun.

"Everything's horrible, everyone's awful, the whole world is on fire, and if you don't wallow in that dank misery every single second of your life and dare to snatch a few moments of peace and contentment instead, you should kill yourself!"

That's a nice message. Ever consider going into inspirational speaking?


Oooh no, social anxieties keep me from that.  My master's thesis defense had to be scripted to make it happen.  Took less than a week to write it, and another week just to get me to do a defense to department heads and professors.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Doomscrolling' refers to reading endless bad stories online.

So reading actual news, because things really are bad. And the site attempts to allow you to ignore reality. Just how long are we going to ignore the damage we're doing by abdicating responsibility to gaslit morons?

/Rhetorical question.


Happened to me a few weeks back when my brother's housing came within a thousand feet of burning to the ground. Just scrolling zombie like looking to see if each report of a burning building or state park was announcing that my brother had just lost nearly everything he owned.

Doomscrolling is best described as a sort of depression-related obsessive-compulsive disorder like people who can't stop washing their hands until the skin is raw or bleeding.

It's not good, it doesn't help you deal with your situation and actually causes immense psychological harm. It is easy to fall into when faced with emotionally traumatic events where you feel like you have no control such as a natural disaster or a government gone insane.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: itsaback: It isn't the news that gets me down. It is the people that I thought I knew. I see people that I have known since Kindergarten, people I have been friends with for most of my life, people that have fought the same struggle to get to the same place in their careers that have such vile attitudes. I don't get it.

My friends never went that way.  But my parents have slowly slipped from Reagan Republicans to red-hatter dickheads.  Which hurts.  And I know they are just as unhappy that their only son is a socialist public servant and Freemason.  But life sucks, so that is to be expected.


See, that's the problem. It's mostly red-hat people. I don't encounter enough that are in opposition.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: EdgeRunner: NM Volunteer: Just put those blinders on, you on-the-fence shiatheads.  Life sucks, the world is going down the shiatter, history is pretty lousy, and humans are dicks to people who don't look or think like them.  But if you use the right website, you can remain blithely ignorant of reality.  Go suck-start a shotgun.

"Everything's horrible, everyone's awful, the whole world is on fire, and if you don't wallow in that dank misery every single second of your life and dare to snatch a few moments of peace and contentment instead, you should kill yourself!"

That's a nice message. Ever consider going into inspirational speaking?

Oooh no, social anxieties keep me from that.  My master's thesis defense had to be scripted to make it happen.  Took less than a week to write it, and another week just to get me to do a defense to department heads and professors.


Countering my sarcasm witn an earnest response? Hey, that's an underhanded move!

Seriously though, the world isn't an endless horror show. If it was, there'd be no such thing as bad news, because we'd have no good news to contrast it against to know it was bad. Everything isn't all bad and there's plenty worth saving and celebrating in this big old world of ours, even when things seem to be at their worst. Take a tip from Fred Rogers: In times of crisis, look for the helpers. And whenever possible, be one of them. Only focusing on the problems and deciding everything is hopeless is of no help to anyone, least of all yourself.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.