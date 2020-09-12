 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Billings Gazette)   Pizza delivery driver shoots armed robber. Incredibly rare Montana pizza delivery crimes trifecta now in play   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, pizza delivery guy, Crime, Pizza delivery, Billings, Montana, Billings Police Department cruisers, delivery man, Public safety, self-defense  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Sep 2020 at 1:50 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would argue that "Montana pizza" is a crime.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good?
Don't target the poor folks just trying to make by.

/and think for a moment this is targeted towards corporate money
//1) robbers don't say "just give me the corporate money and you can keep your own" 2) may you never have to suffer being held at gunpoint and what that feels like at the moment and what lasting effect on your life that has
///friend's brother got held up at an ATM machine and suffered a stroke
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that in Billings you get your choice of a free 2 liter of soda or a 9mm handgun with any large House Special, so the robber should have known there was a chance the driver had a few guns on him.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.