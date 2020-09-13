 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 802: "Me, Myselfie, and I".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Me, Myselfie, and I

Description: Pictures of you/parts of you that you took yourself. Usual Fark SFW/NSFW rules apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy accident.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just realized I have male pattern ankle baldness.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The only way to check my hair in the back. I keep forgetting to delete these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Photo taken at approximately 2AM at Chilliwack Lake, BC.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Many years ago somewhere near Brisbane
 
olavf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Life In The Age Of Madness With A Gatillo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Scream

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Day 115 of stay-at-home....
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beam me up, Scottie!
Antelope Canyon. Canon 6D, tripod and 10 sec timer.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
No, I didn't grow a 2nd knee! The hazards of shooting from the third base dugout opening when the power hitter pulls an inside pitch.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Selfie at the Grand Canyon.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(1/3)

Memories from TorD

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Picture taken with a Timer.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(2/3)

More TorD Memories!

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Now with Fark in Fark
//Farkception?
//BWWAAAMMMMMMMMM
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(3/3)

Future Mrs. Geom_00 and I at our 3 year Anniversary

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Disney's Steakhouse 55
//The prime rib was to die for.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Apparently getting your finger in front of part of the lens is a genetic thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My marketing approved mask.  Taken in 2017, long before the recent mask craze.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
14 years and many cameras ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
balancing act
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
XFL MADNESS!!!!

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Taking toddlers to a baseball game carries it's own risk.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Obligatory
Fark user imageView Full Size

365 Days, Day 234 by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That moment when you realize you are a grandparent.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Playing my late Father's guitar. Self-timer
Fark user imageView Full Size

365 Days, Day 138 by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
