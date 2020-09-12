 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Sorry but it turns out Americans have been emigrating to Canada   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My new home if trump* is somehow declared winner again.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bracing for influx of refugees in November.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ghastly: Bracing for influx of refugees in November.


Can a 58yr old me come up to live there?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.


Cool. Watch out for the dreadhawks, they bite.

All About Halifax
Youtube oz88kJSdT6Y
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, my country, the USA, is trying to kill me.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.


Nice, welcome aboard.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's only going to get nicer up there with climate change. I like Hockey, I like Curling, I say sorry a lot. If Trump wins in November I'm leaving for cooler pastures.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.


Oil patch worker?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.

Oil patch worker?


I don't care what I do. But by 2022, I'd better not be in the USA. Who you are is far more important than what you are.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna say they were pretty farking smart to do it.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Bracing for influx of refugees in November.


I keep my Canadian passport.   I will be looking for a home in Canada if Trump is reelected declared the next President of the USA.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wellbye.jpg
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going anywhere. I like where I live. F*ck the MAGAts and all the evil they've brought upon us. I won't go down without a fight.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd consider it but I farking hate the cold.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says tried to apply, so how many of them are accepted? Don't you need skills and/or money to be accepted unless you're from the third world?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.

Cool. Watch out for the dreadhawks, they bite.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oz88kJSd​T6Y]


Hampton Grease Band ► Halifax [HQ Audio] Music To Eat, 1971
Youtube h3AEiPPef-k
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I'd consider it but I farking hate the cold.


Why not Mexico? 15th largest economy in the world and a public healthcare system. Also not cold.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We Minnesotans shuttle them across the border via the Underground Snowmobile Trail.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Canada might sound nice but once you start having arthritis that 6 months of winter will make you reconsider. but well at the speed global warming is going if your in your 20's canada might have sub tropical weather by the time you have this problem.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Test 1, identify these desserts.

1) 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


2) 
d36tnp772eyphs.cloudfront.netView Full Size


3) 
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: It says tried to apply, so how many of them are accepted? Don't you need skills and/or money to be accepted unless you're from the third world?


We ARE from the third world.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why do people who threaten to immigrate if Trump wins always threaten to go to Canada and not anywhere south of the border. Even if it's closer.

Truly a mystery.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bdub77: God-is-a-Taco: It says tried to apply, so how many of them are accepted? Don't you need skills and/or money to be accepted unless you're from the third world?

We ARE from the third world.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: We Minnesotans shuttle them across the border via the Underground Snowmobile Trail.


Wait, what?  That sounds much more comfortable than riding a home made snowcat across Lake of the Woods in February.

ebaymotorsblog.comView Full Size
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just had a friend who married a Canadian citizen move up there. They have not been very welcoming to her. She's been harassed multiple times for having US license plates on her car while she's dealing with immigration and getting her car registered in Canada.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
once my wife retires we are definitely looking into becoming expatriots.  But we are looking at Ireland instead

All depends on how much of a pension she still has left. If $50k a year and we get visas
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why do people who threaten to immigrate if Trump wins always threaten to go to Canada and not anywhere south of the border. Even if it's closer.

Truly a mystery.


personally, my French and Spanish are equally bad but, I speak English.  point Canada.  i like cold weather.  point Canada.  i like forests, lakes, and fishing and Canada has more of that than Mexico.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why do people who threaten to immigrate if Trump wins always threaten to go to Canada and not anywhere south of the border. Even if it's closer.

Truly a mystery.


Maybe it has something to do with the lower murder rate, and the fact that large swathes of the country aren't run by drug cartels.  Just milk and maple syrup cartels.  Oh, and the fact that English is an official language.  But you go right ahead and move to Honduras to prove how woke you are.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: Just had a friend who married a Canadian citizen move up there. They have not been very welcoming to her. She's been harassed multiple times for having US license plates on her car while she's dealing with immigration and getting her car registered in Canada.


people in the US elected Trump.  they have a right to fear what they are getting.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Why do people who threaten to immigrate if Trump wins always threaten to go to Canada and not anywhere south of the border. Even if it's closer.

Truly a mystery.


Lots of people do go South.   For me, and lots of people in the USA, it is easier to emigrate to Canada.  but in the last 3 years more people have moved from the USA to Mexico than the other way around.
 
alienated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: 7th Son of a 7th Son: I'd consider it but I farking hate the cold.

Why not Mexico? 15th largest economy in the world and a public healthcare system. Also not cold.


It gets hot. Also, I have not heard of Canadian Cartels beheading folks. Sure, they might cut in front of you at Tim Hortons, but they will also apologise. And, if that documengtary series about trailer parks is correct- they cannot hit anything with a pistol even at point blank. Or would that be Blanc Pointe ?
Well, French was never my strong suit.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm Canadian. Just so you know, they do an immigration test. You have to prove you can use a canoe, use snowshoes, and yell "FIRE!" in English and French. Oh, and very important, you have to know how to say "Jos Louis".

Oh, and lastly, you have to roll your eyes and mumble "Farking Diefenbaker" every time anyone mentions the Avro Arrow.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

recombobulator: The Pope of Manwich Village: We Minnesotans shuttle them across the border via the Underground Snowmobile Trail.

Wait, what?  That sounds much more comfortable than riding a home made snowcat across Lake of the Woods in February.

[ebaymotorsblog.com image 740x480]


Without Harriet Gustafsson and her network of safe ice houses, many an American snowflake would be lying dead and frozen in the...in the...uh...well, the snow, I guess.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: sithon: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.

Oil patch worker?

I don't care what I do. But by 2022, I'd better not be in the USA. Who you are is far more important than what you are.


Not in most countries sorry. They don't want you.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: 7th Son of a 7th Son: I'd consider it but I farking hate the cold.

Why not Mexico? 15th largest economy in the world and a public healthcare system. Also not cold.


It's actually seriously worth considering. There are expat communities full of foreigners like Ajijic, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and so on. They've a lot to offer even for those of us gringos who can't manage "mas cerveza". 

But Canada is definitely the closest country to the U.S. in terms of culture, language and infrastructure. There's basically no functional difference between the two countries in terms of everyday life. And, yeah, admittedly pretty much better in every way except climate.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
they need to have serious interview with question that disqualify you like

Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?

the only 2 acceptable answer is NO and That's a Ghostbusters reference.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.


I can recommend a good US tax specialist in NS, if you need advice. Also an immigration lawyer who specializes in US-Cdn moves.

The firm I work for has been very busy with people relocating.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With everyone moving to Canada this year, does anyone have a tailwheel they want to re-home?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

doosh: Boojum2k: 7th Son of a 7th Son: I'd consider it but I farking hate the cold.

Why not Mexico? 15th largest economy in the world and a public healthcare system. Also not cold.

It's actually seriously worth considering. There are expat communities full of foreigners like Ajijic, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and so on. They've a lot to offer even for those of us gringos who can't manage "mas cerveza". 

But Canada is definitely the closest country to the U.S. in terms of culture, language and infrastructure. There's basically no functional difference between the two countries in terms of everyday life. And, yeah, admittedly pretty much better in every way except climate.


Their milk comes in bags. *In bags*.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: sithon: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I will be in Houston on Friday, November 6 for my English assessment test for Canadian immigration.

In short, fark this place. Win or lose, if anything happens to me healthwise, I go bankrupt. Even with insurance, there's no reason to stay anymore.

I'm a free agent & I'm taking my talents to Nova Scotia.

Oil patch worker?

I don't care what I do. But by 2022, I'd better not be in the USA. Who you are is far more important than what you are.


That's going to matter for Canadian Immigration. They're pretty picky on things like you having a job here first.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For a while, I was like "Well, I could always move to Germany with my friend's help," but now even that country is acting nuttier than a sheise haus ratte right now.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bluewave69: they need to have serious interview with question that disqualify you like

Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?

the only 2 acceptable answer is NO and That's a Ghostbusters reference.


If there's affordable health care in it I'll believe anything you say, eh.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: doosh: Boojum2k: 7th Son of a 7th Son: I'd consider it but I farking hate the cold.

Why not Mexico? 15th largest economy in the world and a public healthcare system. Also not cold.

It's actually seriously worth considering. There are expat communities full of foreigners like Ajijic, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and so on. They've a lot to offer even for those of us gringos who can't manage "mas cerveza". 

But Canada is definitely the closest country to the U.S. in terms of culture, language and infrastructure. There's basically no functional difference between the two countries in terms of everyday life. And, yeah, admittedly pretty much better in every way except climate.

Their milk comes in bags. *In bags*.


Not everywhere. And only 4L. It would be silly to have 500ml bags.

We do insist on the metric system, though.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Canada: Come for the Peace & Quiet, Stay for the Arthritis
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bdub77: God-is-a-Taco: It says tried to apply, so how many of them are accepted? Don't you need skills and/or money to be accepted unless you're from the third world?

We ARE from the third world.


It's not a ranking. In the Cold War days the world's countries were grouped into categories of "us", "them", and "miscellaneous".
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many Bluenosers are in this thread?
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nexzus: Test 1, identify these desserts.

1) [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 217x144]

2) [d36tnp772eyphs.cloudfront.net image 850x635]

3) [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x388]


1. Million Dollar Bar (depending on the exchange rate, that may be $760,000 in USD)
2. Beaver Tail
3. Smarties

Am I in?

Might be able to get my work to transfer me, but that's a long shot. Haven't been approached for a foreign assignment in the many years I've been working there. Maybe they can send meto Italy. It has been 30 years since I studied Italian, but I'm sure it will come back eventually.
 
