(KING 5 News)   Antarctica is free of Covid-19, scientists say, after performing an elaborate test involving blood samples and flamethrowers and tying people up to a couch   (king5.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Antarctica, McMurdo Station, New Zealand's Scott Base, Rory O'Connor, infectious novel virus, little room, sure incoming colleagues, frightened world  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 11:50 PM (1 hour ago)



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
slashfilm.comView Full Size


Looks exactly like the waiting room at the Quest labs I go to every month for a CBC.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From Antarctica we will rebuild civilization once COVID finishes ravaging the planet. All hail our new icy overlords
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So how about we all just wait here a little while...see what happens.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Creepiest, most hilarious scene ever.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Creepiest, most hilarious scene ever.


The Thing (7/10) Movie CLIP - Tied to This Couch (1982) HD
Youtube YDDzjijc6jY
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice, subby.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wilford Brimley was in that movie, looking 70 as usual.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is kinda where I am on humanity right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So they will be the last humans alive on Earth. At least they can eat McDonalds.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
rachelwatchesstartrek.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

daffy: So they will be the last humans alive on Earth. At least they can eat McDonalds.


Not sure how happy Mr & Mrs McDonald will be about that one.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamSporko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's COVID free because GWAR mutilated the virus
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well yeah. It's cold enough down there that whatever rejects from your maw when you sneeze or cough freezes to your nose half a millimeter from the source.
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark you too!
 
Truthman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of my better Facebook posts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
