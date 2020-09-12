 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Atlanta parking deck collapses. This is not a repeat from yesterday   (wsbtv.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, New York City, Atlanta Fire Rescue, Parking, city's Midtown section, second major collapse, parking deck, Atlanta, Georgia Institute of Technology  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peachtree Street

Oh, that's helpful.  There's only about 500 Peachtree/Peachtree intersections in Atlanta.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Saturday, a worker was injured and sent to Grady Memorial Hospital after another part of the deck fell. Workers were at the sight Saturday to clean up and try to shore up the building. OSHA was at the scene at the time of the second collapse.

Oh, so that's where OSHA's been hiding during the pandemic.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a second major collapse has happened at the parking deck that partially collapsed Friday.

I'm starting to think there might be something wrong with it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to see the size of my deck.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On a positive note, the owners of any cars that were crushed will receive validated parking vouchers.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
minor fines for death violations is no incentive to up the game plan. hit em in the damn pocketbook where it hurts, they'll make sure the proper grade material is being used.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The guy dropped 10 stories and only had minor injuries?

That's amazing.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This must be the work of a coordinated ANTIFA sabotage effort.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Atlanta, is there anything you build that doesn't collapse?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: minor fines for death violations is no incentive to up the game plan. hit em in the damn pocketbook where it hurts, they'll make sure the proper grade material is being used.


It does.  The fine is one part, another is insurance rates, another is a lot of big construction projects require a certain safety rating.  It's a measure of accidents to hours worked.  If it's too high, you generally can't get government or large corporate work.

That being said, if I mismanage my construction company and it goes out of business, well, my wife/mom/sister/brother can start a construction company.  What do you know, look at that, I have a whole construction company management team that just became unemployed.  Wife/mom/sister/brother, want to hire these guys?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A parking deck for a hospital?

Maybe they paid to have it designed badly on purpose, drum up some additional business.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: On a positive note, the owners of any cars that were crushed will receive validated parking vouchers.


No they won't.

-Management
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You have to use the right sealant or your deck won't stay up!
All Three New Zealand Deck Ads (HD Quality)
Youtube tbazGVrbN-g
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The hospital in question.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: minor fines for death violations is no incentive to up the game plan. hit em in the damn pocketbook where it hurts, they'll make sure the proper grade material is being used.


Yep.  My guess, having no information not in the article and therefore just being a guess, is that the failure is due to either poorly consolidated concrete or to lower grade than apex's concrete.  Or they pulled supports to early.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Parking garages are built as cheaply as possible. I try to stay a little more alert when I'm in one. I live in Cal, so that adds some risk. If I'm in one and a quake goes off, I'm doing what they did in the movie.

San Andreas (2015) - Parking Garage Quake Scene (3/10) | Movieclips
Youtube 2UPj8FTPaXg
 
